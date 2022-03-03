Throwback Thursday: Area turtle hunters snap up sleepy snappers taking their long winter nap

A lot of turtle soup has come from the sloughs and backwaters of the Upper Mississippi, a favorite habitat of the American snapping turtle, a reptile, that fears only man.

Snapper hunting in winter is real sport – if a little known one.

There is a small group of outdoor men in many river communities who rate fishing out turtle from under the ice as tops — better than winter or ice fishing or even stalking a red fox.

Clem Noll, retired Wabasha, Minn., police chief, is one of them.

Clem has hunted turtles for more than 30 year's So far this winter he has gathered, several barrels of turtles for the market. Clem, however, doesn't hunt for the money that is in turtles, but for the sport of it.

Like the fisherman who fishes exclusively for a record-breaking bass, or fishes in a downpour of rain all day for a muskie, the thrill of snapper hunting in winer comes in finding the giant, perhaps 50-year-old turtle, and hauling it up from its sleep on the bottom-of the river or slough.

The knack of locating a turtle beneath two feet of ice in winter probably is not as difficult to an ardent turtle hunter as ie may sound. Thtough years of experience he knows pretty well the winter habitat ot old moss-hack.

Like the trout fisherman who says, "there should be a big trout resting in that hole beneath the overhanging tree," he is certain that a snapper sleeps on the mud in certain areas along the shore.

"Sometimes you find them in shallow water. Other times they are in deep water." Clem told us, "You walk along on the ice when it is clear and you see them sprawled out below, with their arms, legs, tail, and head fully extended."

That is the easy way to do it,

The hard way, or common one, is to go to an area probably harboring a sleeping turtle, cut a hole a foot by 18 inches through the two-foot ice. Then poke around with a turtle hook until you hit something hard. If it's a turtle, it is hooked and lifted-to the surface of the ice.

Clem's turtle pole is a good 20 feet long with a strong turtle hook on the end. It has brought a lot of snappers to the surface.

"There is not a great deal known about the life habits of the turtles," Dr, W. J. Breckenridge writes in his book "Reptiles of Minnesota." There are eight species found in the state. The most important, he writes, is Chelydra Serpentina or the snapping turtle. It is statewide in distribution and has a real market value.

Turtle hunters like« Clem must necessarily know a lot about snappers. Turtles seldom come out of the water, except to crawl up a sandbar in early summer to bury their eggs. The sun hatches them and the baby turtles find their way to the water. They are on their own from the time the sun hatches them.

'The thing that has always puzzled me," Clem relates, "is how they live in winter without breathing. They, lie there as dead as a rock, all sprawled out, When you hook them a bubble of air comes to the surface.

Some turtle hunters hook one turtle's tail in the mouth of another and drag them on their backs on the snow. Noll loads his on a sled. He usually puts them in a gunny sack.

It takes a long time to grow a big turtle, Clem tells us. The 50-pounder he has mounted and on display, he figures, was well over half a century old.

Today turtles are less plentiful than 25 years ago. He used to get as much as 1,100 pounds a day. They were packed in salt barrels and shipped to eastern markets. Today, there is no money in shipping turtles there. The express or truck charge eats up all the profit. Noll has a local market for most of his turtles. A turtle dresses out one-third of its weight as edible meat.

"The snapper is a bad egg," he said. "You've got to watch it. It is as fast as a rattlesnake. They will snap a good-sized stick in two."

However, their only enemy appears to be man, and they avoid even the sight of one. They vanish when they see a fisherman on shore.

However, like the clammer and pearl hunter of a generation ago, the professional turtle hunter has pretty well disappeared from the area. There are a few in the Lake Pepin area where commercial fishing hangs on and along the Iowa-Minnesota border portion of the river.

Today turtle hunting is done mainly for sport. Clem Noll is typical of this group of which there are a few in each river community.

Clem goes forth with his sled and long-handled turtle hook and occasionally gets a big one. He hauls his catch home then lets the turtles accumulate live in the basement. Like fishermen, Noll doesn't care for cleaning turtles and prefers to sell them live instead of as turtle meat which is selling for about 50 cents a pound.

