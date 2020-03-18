Throwback Thursday: 1946 and the polio epidemic

Editor’s note: Polio – also known as poliomyelitis and infantile paralysis struck the United States -- Minnesota in particular -- with fury in the summer of 1946. What follows is a condensed chronology of the epidemic.
All stories are taken from the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
July 18, 1946
Health Officer Calls for Precautions Against Polio
Rumors to the contrary notwithstanding, there have been no cases of infantile paralysis in the city of Winona for almost two years. Dr. Samuel Schaefer, city health officer, said today. However, since this is the time of year when this disease is most prevalent, precautionary measures should be taken to safe-guard the children of this city against this disease, Dr. Schaefer said.
A report received Wednesday from the Minnesota Department of Health stated that there have been 109 cases of infantile paralysis in the state thus far this year, with eight deaths, the health officer continued. Thirty of these cases were reported in June and 69 thus far in July, with other isolated cases occurring during the months previous to June and July.
As usual, the majority of these cases have occurred in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Marked Increase
"This is a marked increase over the cases which occurred in 1945," Dr. Schaefer said. "If the present trend continues through August and September, at which time the number of cases usually increases, the outlook for an epidemic is serious.
"Although at present there are no cases of infantile paralysis in this city, parents are concerned about the disease and should know what they can do to keep their children safe from it. Unfortunately, there is no specific means of protection against this disease as there is against diphtheria, smallpox and whooping cough, but certain precautionary measures can be taken.
"Every illness, even of a minor nature, in a child at this time should be considered sufficiently serious to call in the family physician, for early diagnosis and treatment may prevent paralysis or even death.
Precaution Cited
"While it is not suggested that the activities in which children are usually engaged in the summer are at present to be discontinued, keep children away from the movies, parties, beaches and swimming pools as much as possible. While our public bathing beach is probably as safe as any public beach can be, recent investigation has shown that the virus of infantile paralysis has been found in contaminated water.
"If the disease should occur in the city or in the community, postpone if possible all surgery of the mouth, throat and nose, see that children avoid chilling, overexposure or over-fatigue and have them pay careful attention to personal cleanliness, especially handwashing. Keep the home as free from flees and vermin as possible and see that all food is protected from contamination."
July 30, 1946
Thye Pledges State Aid In Fight Against Polio
Minneapolis — (AP) — Facilities of the state were pledged today in the fight on the infantile paralysis outbreak which has become epidemic in Minneapolis and appeared to be spreading throughout Minnesota.
In a statement, the group said it was probable that all parts of Minnesota ultimately would be involved in the outbreak and that as of now the state appeared to be facing the most extensive outbreak in recent years.
The governor was informed that while all present cases were being given adequate care but Ray Amberg, superintendent of University of Minnesota hospitals, said that with additional cases being reported "it is obvious that present hospital facilities, with the, necessary trained personnel, are not sufficient." He said It will be necessary to make ready soon an additional 200 hospital beds.
The group added, however, there is nothing in the situation to warrant panic or adoption of sensational control measures.
The group's statement, issued during the course of the meeting said in part: "No method has ever been found to prevent the spread of the disease, for in any outbreak many children and adults harbor the virus without having any symptoms or signs of infection.
"It seems apparent that most infections are spread by the nose and throat secretions of infected persons, much as measles is spread and that the disease is probably infectious before the illness is even recognized.
Children should live a normal life, avoid unnecessary mingling with crowds. Swimming may be permitted but ' overcrowded beaches and chilling should be avoided. Excessive fatigue may possibly reduce the child's resistance.
"It is better to have the playgrounds and beaches open than to play on the streets where they may be killed or injured by automobiles.
Aug. 1, 1946
New Hospital Facilities Used In Polio Fight
Mlnneanolis —(AP) — Additional hospital facilities were put into use today and more calls for nurses went out as the infantile paralysis outbreak increased in Minnesota.
The state health department reported 459 cases have developed in the state since July 1, bringing the year's total to 505. Of the 39 deaths, 37 have occurred since July 1.
As the Hennepin County Red Cross issued a call for 50 more graduate nurses for poliomyelitis duty, the University of Minnesota hospitals established hospital facilities in the University Farm Health service building. Fifty patients will be treated there.
Picnics Canceled
Numerous picnics and like public gatherings were being canceled in Minneapolis as residents curtailed their own activity and voluntarily placed their children under quarantine. The city's beaches attracted only a handful of swimmers, compared with the thousands to be found there in normal times during the heat of summer. The Minneapolis Y. M. C. A. announced that all special trips, hikes and parties planed for August have been canceled.
Dr. William A. O'Brien, chairman of the Minnesota Hospital association's council on public education, stated today that polio was spread not by persons who are paralyzed and sick in bed, "but by persons who have the disease in mild form and are out and around other people thinking they have only a cold or stomach disorder."
"For this reason, put your child to bed if he is sick," Dr. O'Brien urged.
Aug. 3, 1946
Minneapolis Has 12 New Cases of Polio Overnight
Minneapolis — (AP) —The city took additional precautionary steps in its fight to halt spread of the disease. Dr. Frank J. Hill, health commissioner, requested that all children under 15 be refused admittance to public places, including theaters and churches, youth centers, halls and amusement parks.
Mankato, although there is no poliomyelitis either in the city or Blue Earth " county, joined several other communities in taking preventive measures. Mankato barred children under 18 from churches, theaters and baseball games. The municipal swimming pool was closed, public picnics were prohibited, and merchants were instructed to keep uncovered fruit off sidewalks. The county 4-H club achievement days, scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, were canceled.
The Minneapolis emergency polio committee called on shoppers at fruit and vegetable stands to be particularly careful about handling these foods. The committee called attention to an ordinance forbidding shoppers' handling of fruit and vegetables but, explaining there was an insufficient number of enforcement agents, declared it was the personal responsibility of buyers, especially homemakers, to cooperate voluntarily.
Homemakers also were cautioned to wash all fruits and vegetables carefully before serving.
Aug. 7, 1946
Polio an Epidemic In Scattered Areas
By The Associated Press
Infantile paralysis reached epidemic proportions in scattered sections of the nation today as health authorities took further steps to combat spread of the disease. Epidemics were reported at Minneapolis; in Pulaski County, Arkansas, and in Jones, Forrest and _Lowndes counties, Mississippi.
Many states throughout the South, West and Mldwest reported the number of polio cases foi the year already higher than last year's totals. New England and middle Atlantic states appeared only slightly affected. Iowa has 138 cases compared with a normal average of 11 cases through July.
Sixty-two more cases of infantile paralysis were reported to the Minnesota health department today, sending the total for the year to 768. They have resulted in 65 deaths. All but 46 of the cases and all but two of the deaths have been reported since the start of the outbreak which began about July
Aug. 12, 1946
Children's Events Canceled at Fair Because of Polio
St. Paul. --(AP)-- Cancelation of a 4H Club activities at this year's Minnesota State Fair which would involve children was announced today by the University of Minnesota agriculture extension service.
Extension Director Paul E. Mille said the present infantile paralysis epidemic made it inadvisable to bring together 5,000 4-H club members to participate in the contests and demonstrations that make the fair the climax of the year's 4_H activities.
"Since one of the cornerstones of our 4-H work is the promotion of health," said Miner, "we would be untrue to our purpose if we risked the life of any Minnesota boy or girl through a state-wide assembly during the present crisis."
Aug. 13, 1946
10 to 100 Have Polio for Every Reported Case
Kenosha, Wis. (AP)—Dr. Philip Stimson, New York pediatrician and polio specialist who is acting as consultant in the infantile paralysis outbreak here, declared yesterday that "for every known case of the disease there are 10 to 100 people walking around with non-paralytic polio."
You have free articles remaining.
"These persons can spread the infection just as well as the recognized cases," Dr. Stimson told a gathering of doctors and nurses at Kenosha General hospital. He added that persons with the nonparalytic type were "much harder to control."
Aug. 14, 1946
County and State Fairs Canceled
BULLETIN
St. Charles, Minn. —(Special)— By a vote of five to three, the Winona County Fair Board this afternoon canceled the fair, set to open here with entry day Thursday.
The cancellation was spurred by similar measures taken by other fair boards in an attempt to aid in checking the poliomyelitis epidemic spreading throughout the state.
Minneapolis—(AP)—The Minnesota State Fair was ordered canceled by Dr. A.J. Chesley, secretary of the state department of health.
The order, drawn up by the attorney general's office, said that it was the "opinion of the state board of health that cancellation will tend to reduce the number of poliomyelitis cases and dangers to the public health."
The fair was scheduled to open for a 10-day run August 24.
The order will be sent to local boards ot health with instructions to post notices. The action was taken under rule 100 of the state board of health rules and the attorney general said it would have the effect of law.
It was estimated the abandonment would cost in excess of $100,000.
Aug. 16, 1946
Fillmore County Fair Called Off
Second Southeastern Minnesota county fair to be called off because of the poliomyelitis outbreak is the Fillmore County exposition, set to open next Thursday at Preston. First to be cancelled was the Winona County fair.
Cancellation today of the Flllmore fair followed receipt by the county health officer, Dr. J.P. Nehring, Preston, of instructions from the state health department to order it called off. The county's 11 cases of polio were cited by the state department.
No New Cases Here
Winona today was in its eighth day since last report of a polio case, of which there have been four in the city.
However, two new cases in Buffalo County came to light, a new one was reported in Pepin County and one was listed at Lake City, bringing the season's total of known cases in the entire Winona area to 30.
In Winona, the board of education postponed to Monday its committee meeting to decide whether or not to delay opening of school, set for September 3. This meeting originally was set for tonight.
Infantile paralysis continued to increase in the state today but at a slower pace than in the early part of the week, The Associated Press reported. The state health department reported 1,288 cases, an increase of 51 over yesterday. Deaths reached a total of 90.
Aug. 19, 1946
Buffalo Co. Fair and Alma Day Called Off
New cancellations and postponements of activities over the weekend marked a new militant attitude of the Winona area public against the poliomyelitis threat.
District one school openings were postponed until September 10. Ralph L. McCartney, Mabel, secretary of District One schools, which include Chatfield, Caledonia, Houston, Mabel, Wykoff, Lanesboro, Preston, Rushford, Peterson, Harmony, Canton and Spring Grove., announced the delay, after a meeting of superintendents of the schools. The vote was unanimous.
Football practice will be canceled until schools open, and all games before the second week of school will be called off, McCartney pointed out. The action conforms with recommendations of the Minnesota department of education.
Winona County Superintendent of Schools Jesse B. Jestus said today he did not know whether rural schools will be late in opening, but he is preparing letters which will be sent each school in the county, with requests for information. Each school board can make its own decision on whether or not to open as scheduled, and Jestus probably will be Informed of action of the various boards by Friday.
The Buffalo County Fair, scheduled for August 25 through 27, was supposed to be a Diamond Jubilee celebration at Mondovi, but the Buffalo County board of health urged that the fair be canceled. '
The Alma day activities were scheduled for the first week in September, but the Alma Chamber of Commerce voted to cancel all plans, in compliance with suggestions of Wisconsin state health authorities, These officials have urged cancellation of all large public gatherings.
Aug. 20, 1946
41 New Polio Cases Reported In Minnesota
Minneapolis — (AP)— Forty-one new cases of infantile paralysis were reported In Minnesota today indicating continued reduction in incidence of the disease as compared with July and the first two weeks of August. The new cases sent the state total to 1,440. The death today of David Wothe, six, St. Paul, sent the number of resident fatalities to 95. Ot these, 34 have occurred in Minneapolis and 14 in St. Paul.
The Red Cross issued a call for 35 more nurses. They are needed for poliomyelitis duty, replacing nurses now serving but who must leave to fill prior commitments.
The list of South Dakota poliomyelitis victims reported to the state board of health rose to 188 today, an increase of 12 in the last 34 hours and 10 more than the previous all-time high of 158 in 1930. Edward Kenneth Anderson, 18, who walked into the hospital at Luverne, Minn., from his farm home Sunday, ill with polio, died Monday afternoon.
Aug. 24, 1946
St. Olaf college. Northfleld, has joined the list of schools delaying start of fall terms because of the poliomyelitis epidemic. St. Olaf will not start classes until September 16, same date that most public schools have set. St. Olaf originally had planned to open September 9.
Aug. 28, 1946
39 New Cases Of Polio Counted In Minnesota
Minneapolis —(AP)— The Minnesota department of health said today that 39 new cases of polio In the 24 hours ending at 10 a. m. today brought the state total to 1,739 since the first of the year. Three new deaths were reported bringing the total to 110.
Minnesota 4-H Conservation Camp Called Off
St. Paul.— The Minnesota 4-H Conservation camp, scheduled to be held at Itasca Park September 12-15, has been canceled by A.J. Kittleson, state 4-H club leader, in another move by the state 4-H staff to protect farm youth against the spread of polio.
More than 100 boys and girls from all parts of the state had been chosen to attend the camp as a reward for their outstanding conservation activities in their club work.
"Even though the polio epidemic might subside before the camp would be held, we cannot let our 4-H boys and girls unduly risk their health by attending such a meeting," Klttleson said.
Aug. 29, 1946
Polio Quarantine In Minneapolis to Be Lifted Sept 15
Minneapolis—(AP)— Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey said Wednesday night the voluntary polio quarantine in effect for children under 15 since July 29 will be lifted September 15 unless there is an unexpected rise in the number of cases of the disease.
Under the quarantine, asked by Dr. Frank J. Hill, city health officer, children had been voluntarily kept from all crowds, including theaters, and many picnics and other events, including the Minnesota State Fair, were canceled, as result of the epidemic.
Nov. 23, 1946
Robert R. Martin Winona's First Polio Fatality
Robert R. Martin, 30, 800 Gilmore Ave., Winona's first polio fatality during the present waning epidemic of the disease in Minnesota, died at a Rochester hospital at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
He was taken ill Monday, and remained home from his work at the Winona Tool Manufacturing Company plant Tuesday. A physican was called the following day and he was rushed to Rochester. The polio was of the bulbar type, and Mr. Martin's lungs were paralyzed.
Dec. 31, 1946
Polio Epidemic, School Strike Big State News
Minneapolis _—(AP)— A sweeping, tragic polio epidemic, a school strike, a sudden tornado — these made the headlines in Minnesota during 1946,
Topping all other news stories was the infantile paralysis epidemic. Starting in Minneapolis at midyear, the disease swept within a few weeks to all sections of the state. Before the end of the year a total of 2,846 cases had been reported and 215 persons had died. The epidemic forced cancellation of the state fair and numerous other events and delayed school openings. The outbreak was the most severe in the state in the 35 years complete records have been kept.