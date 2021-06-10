Throwback Thursday: After 47 years, Phelps Lab School evacuated

At the conclusion of the last day of school, Vermeulen reflected on the school closing, its possible impact on teaching training and the future of staff and pupils.

Most of the approximately 240 children enrolled at Phelps this past year below sixth-grade level next probably will be attending the new elementary school now under construction in Goodview, except for a few living in the Prairie Island area who probably will attend Jefferson School.

The school was staffed this past year by 12 full-time instructors and three interns with five of the instructors already awarded contracts to teach in Winona Independent District 861 schools next year.

Five others have tenure with Winona State College and will remain on the college faculty, but for the remainder, including Vermeulen, plans for the coming. year are still unsettled.

As for the building, constructed in 1924, Vermeulen says, there are no definite plans for its use in 1971-72 but it appears likely to become offices and housing for certain college departments.

Vermeulen will remain at the school for the next five weeks to wrap up the final details of closing but has no firm commitments for the following year.