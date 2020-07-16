Throwback Thursday: A Winonan's legacy as governor

He operated from eight to 12 or more steamers and had about 200 men in his employ. In some seasons as much as 200,000,000 feet of logs and lumber were handled through his agency.

He served as president of the Van Sant Navigation Company, the Johnson-Van Sant Company, the Van Sant Investment Company, the Northern Steam Boat Company and after leaving the governor’s chair devoted his time to the Van Sant Company, dealing in farm mortgages.

Mr. Van Sant was a Winona resident until he assumed the governor’s chair, after which he moved to Minneapolis. His last visit here was during the state encampment of the United Spanish War Veterans July 14, 15 and 16, 1935, when he brought greetings from the GAR to the soldiers of a later war. He spoke at the Lake Park band shell.

Fifteenth governor

Fifteenth governor of Minnesota, Mr. Van Sant was the last veteran of the Civil War to occupy the gubernatorial chair.

Previously, he served in the state legislature as a member of the House of Representatives from 1892 to 1896. He was Speaker of the House in his last year of service there.