Throwback Thursday: A Winonan's legacy as governor

This story was originally published on Oct. 3, 1936, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Samuel Rinnah Van Sant, 92, former governor of Minnesota and one-time Winona resident and businessman, died at Attica, Ind., early today from acute dilation of the heart, according to an Associated Press dispatch.
Mr. Van Sant was en route by automobile to Florida where, as usual he planned to spend the winter. He had stopped at an Attica hotel when he became ill. He was accompanied by Edna Danielson, his nurse and housekeeper. They left the Van Sant home at Minneapolis Thursday and were bound for Green Cove Springs, Fla.
The former Minnesota chief executive was governor from 1901 to 1905 and was grand commander of the Grand Army of the Republic in 1909 and 1910.
His fight against the North Pacific railroad merger and the Great Northern Railroad (known as the Northern Securities Company) and other of his outstanding deeds marked him as one of the most famous governors in the nation at the time.
Came here in 1883Mr. Van Sant was for many years identified with the transportation and lumber interests of the Mississippi River valley and in 1883 moved his business headquarters to Winona. For a number of years he was one of the largest operators in river transportation.
He operated from eight to 12 or more steamers and had about 200 men in his employ. In some seasons as much as 200,000,000 feet of logs and lumber were handled through his agency.
He served as president of the Van Sant Navigation Company, the Johnson-Van Sant Company, the Van Sant Investment Company, the Northern Steam Boat Company and after leaving the governor’s chair devoted his time to the Van Sant Company, dealing in farm mortgages.
Mr. Van Sant was a Winona resident until he assumed the governor’s chair, after which he moved to Minneapolis. His last visit here was during the state encampment of the United Spanish War Veterans July 14, 15 and 16, 1935, when he brought greetings from the GAR to the soldiers of a later war. He spoke at the Lake Park band shell.
Fifteenth governor
Fifteenth governor of Minnesota, Mr. Van Sant was the last veteran of the Civil War to occupy the gubernatorial chair.
Previously, he served in the state legislature as a member of the House of Representatives from 1892 to 1896. He was Speaker of the House in his last year of service there.
In all his years, Gov. Van Sant always displayed a lively interest in matters of advancement of the commonwealth and the citizenship. During his term as governor, he promoted plans for increased usefulness of educational and benevolent institutions of the state; insisted upon wise economy of state administration, and inaugurated the legal proceedings for the dissolution of the then-Northern Securities Company, a plan for railway consolidation proposed by James J. Hill, St. Paul.
The latter was a scheme for the combining of the Hill lines, but the governor held the consolidation to be inimical to the public interest.
Born at Rock Island
Van Sant was born at Rock Island, Ill., May 11, 1844. He was the son of John Wesley Van Sant, of a family of Hollanders originally known as “Van Zandt,” the first of whom came to America in 1607.
Young Van Sant went through high school and attended Knox College at Galesburg, Ill. When the Civil War broke out. he enlisted Aug. 1, 1861, in Company A, 9th Illinois Cavalry and enjoyed a war record of which he was always proud.
Never missing an engagement of his unit, Van Sant was not once wounded, was never in an army hospital for any cause and was never taken prisoner.
After the war, he engaged in the lumber and steamboat business first at Le Claire, Iowa, and then at Winona. At the former place, he was given the appellation of “Captain Van Sant” and it was there that he met Miss Ruth Hall, whom he married in December 1863.
Active in GAR
Van Sant was active in GAR circles. He was commander of the Winona post in his first years at Winona; commander of the Minnesota department in 1894 and commander-in-chief of the National Encampment In 1909.
He was prominent as an opponent of the liquor interests. In 1917, he accepted the chairmanship of the Minneapolis Dry Federation. In April 1916, when the Republicans were casting about for a choice for the United States Senate, a group of Republicans supported Van Sant and urged his nomination by the convention, but when Sen. F. B. Kellogg was named, he promptly gave his entire support.
In October 1920, from a sick bed in a Rochester hospital, the former governor sent out an appeal to “oust Townleyism” from the state, and in a statement, urged the support of Gov. J. A. O. Preus.
He was appointed a member of the board of trustees of the State Soldiers home by Gov. J. A. A. Burnquist in August 1920.
Of the three children born to him and his wife, only Grant grew to maturity; two children, Paul and Gertrude, dying at the age of two years.
In recent years, Gov. Van Sant engaged in the land and loan business with offices both at Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Burial was tentatively planned for Le Claire, Iowa.
