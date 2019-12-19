This story initially was published Dec. 30, 1933, in the Winona Republican Herald, predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
About 275 men will be employed in Winona’s annual ice harvest next month on Lake Winona and the Mississippi River, ice dealers here who plan to put up approximately 52,000 tons in anticipation of next summer’s needs announced today.
The current cold wave which caused the ice to nearly reach the desired thickness of at least 15 inches has hastened preparations for the annual harvest which will continue for several weeks.
Scraping on the fields laid out by the Yahnke Ice and Fuel Co. on the Wisconsin side of the river near the East End of the city began Thursday, and if weather conditions are favorable the company plans to put at least 125 men on the job next week.
Work will be carried on both on the river and the eastern half of Lake Winona, the company planning to harvest about 30,000 tons, according to Frank H. Yahnke, proprietor.
The Western Grain and Coal Co. expects to give between 75 and 80 men employment when its harvest begins, probably next week, according to George Beck, company treasurer, who will have charge of the operations.
To put up 12,000 tons
Approximately 12,000 tons of ice will be put up, the greater part of which will be stored in the Western Ice house near the Pepin Pickling Company and obtained almost directly across the river on the Wisconsin side.
The Western will also harvest 4,000 tons for the North Western railroad for storage in its ice house here, the ice being taken from the river at the foot of Olmstead Street.
The Consumers Ice and Fuel Co. plans to harvest between 9,000 and 10,000 tons of ice from Lake Winona, probably from the same spot in the western half of the lake where the company has operated for many seasons in the past, according to T. P. Cochrane, president and general manager of the concern.
Between 65 and 70 men will be given work on the job, which will not start until the ice has reached a desired thickness of between 15 and 18 inches. If favorable weather conditions continue, Mr. Cochrane expects the job will start within the next two weeks.
6,500 tons for La Crosse
Much of the ice harvested by the Yahnke company will be for concerns in Winona and surrounding communities, as has been true in previous years.
The company has contracted to furnish the Burlington Refrigerator and Express company 6,500 tons to be delivered to La Crosse and will supply the Interstate Packing Co. here with 6,000 tons. Ziegenfuss Brothers, meat dealers, will take 600 tons and Ward Brothers, wholesale fruit dealers, will be furnished 500 tons.
The Yahnke company will harvest 7,000 tons for its own retail use and the remainder of the harvest will be shipped to customers at Lewiston and St. Charles.
Ice dealers here are faced with a problem of obtaining sufficient help this year, they report, owing to the employment of several hundreds of Winona men on CWA and other relief projects in addition to the river dam construction work.
