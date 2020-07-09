Throwback Thursday: A look back at Winona area robberies

“For heaven’s sake, Babe, put ‘em up or you’ll get shot,” Meyers shouted, and then Prosser turned around and looked into the barrel of the gun. He put his arms up.

Both men were then ordered to a corner of the building and told to face the wall and were searched. The bandit took $100 from Meyers’ wallet and then went behind the counter and took $110 from the cash register. He overlooked watches on both Prosser and Meyers.

Emptying out the wallet and taking all the money in the register, the young bandit skipped out the side door of the place, where another man in a car was waiting for him, and they disappeared hurriedly east on Highway No. 3 toward Winona.

Meyers and Prosser ran to the door and saw the car as it pulled away. It was a large machine, they said, and had a Minnesota license but they were unable to get the number. Meyers said the car looked new.

Al Hauser, chef, and Mrs. Hauser, who is a waitress at the place, had just gone home as had a Lewiston couple who had been in the place dining. Mrs. Meyers, who assists in the operation of the tavern, had already retired and did not know of the holdup until her husband woke her.