Throwback Thursday: A look back at Winona area robberies

In more than a century and a half of existence, Winona has had its share of noteworthy, notorious and strange crimes. Here are a few accounts of area robberies from the archives:
Lone bandit gets $210 at Oaks tavern
This story originally appeared on Oct. 6, 1930, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Two hundred and ten dollars in cash, part of it taken from a wallet and part from the cash register, was the loot of a lone bandit who held up The Oaks tavern at Minnesota City at 2:45 a. m. today, it was reported to police by J.B. “Buddy” Meyers, proprietor.
Apparently waiting until the place was almost deserted, the bandit, described as being about 30 years old, of light complexion and dressed in shabby clothes, walked in the rear door with a red bandana handkerchief ever the lower half of his face.
“Stick ‘em up,” he ordered Meyers, who at once realized that it was a holdup and threw his arms in the air.
Harold “Babe” Prosser, Winona baseball player, was the only other person in the place. His back was turned and he thought someone was playing a joke; so he paid no attention to the order.
“Stick ‘em up — you too,” the youth, who had a revolver in his hands, said desperately but still Prosser was too engrossed looking over a box score of Saturday’s World Series baseball game to look around.
“For heaven’s sake, Babe, put ‘em up or you’ll get shot,” Meyers shouted, and then Prosser turned around and looked into the barrel of the gun. He put his arms up.
Both men were then ordered to a corner of the building and told to face the wall and were searched. The bandit took $100 from Meyers’ wallet and then went behind the counter and took $110 from the cash register. He overlooked watches on both Prosser and Meyers.
Emptying out the wallet and taking all the money in the register, the young bandit skipped out the side door of the place, where another man in a car was waiting for him, and they disappeared hurriedly east on Highway No. 3 toward Winona.
Meyers and Prosser ran to the door and saw the car as it pulled away. It was a large machine, they said, and had a Minnesota license but they were unable to get the number. Meyers said the car looked new.
Al Hauser, chef, and Mrs. Hauser, who is a waitress at the place, had just gone home as had a Lewiston couple who had been in the place dining. Mrs. Meyers, who assists in the operation of the tavern, had already retired and did not know of the holdup until her husband woke her.
Meyers immediately called Winona police and a police car was sent out to patrol the road between Winona and Minnesota City. Four or five cars were stopped and the occupants questioned but no arrests were made. No description of the bandit or his car had been given police.
Masked men rob Second Street house
This story originally appeared Oct. 6, 1941, in the Winona Republican-Herald.
Two men who carried guns and wore handkerchiefs over their faces held up the Alice Gardner place at 255 West Second Street and escaped by jumping through a screened window at 11:30 p. m. Saturday, police state.
The two men appeared to have ethnic backgrounds, the four girls in the house told police, and, with a third man, had been in the place earlier in the evening.
They came to the door with their faces masked and backed residents of the place at guns’ point into one room. While one of the robbers covered the group, the other ransacked the house, gathering up about $40. A man in the place attempted to move toward the door and was hit over the head with the butt of a gun by one of the robbers.
The doorbell rang, and one of the girls was instructed to go to the door to see who it was.
“It’s Red, the cop,” she yelled.
The two robbers made a dash for a nearby window and jumped through the screen to the yard. A third man on the back porch, believed by police to have been a lookout, joined them in their dash.
Police were notified at once and found the tracks of the robbers across a back yard and over a fence to an alley, where they are believed to have gotten into a parked car. One of the robbers, the girls told the officers, was 5 feet 9 inches tall, wore a brown leather jacket, had black curly hair, wore a gray felt hat and was called “Joe.” He wore a black handkerchief over his face and had a “big blue gun.”
The second robber was smaller, about 5 feet and 5 inches tall and was dressed in a dark gray plaid jacket, green hat, and wore a red handkerchief over his face. The third man, who did not enter the house was called “Pedro” and wore a light-colored jacket, according to a description obtained by the girls from looking at him through a window.
The ruse the girl used when she answered the doorbell and stated that it was “Red, the cop” who was there is credited with saving the proprietor a considerable sum of money.
Milton Bohn, new city detective, is known widely as “Red” Bohn. None of the girls or men in the house had been searched when the alarm was given that frightened the two robbers away.
Holdup man gets $1,000 at Grant’s
This story appeared Oct. 26, 1975, in the Winona Daily News.
Winona police today were continuing their investigation of a Friday evening armed holdup at the W.T. Grant store, 66 E. 3rd St., which netted an unidentified man more than $1,000.
The robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. by Maurine Strom, store manager, who said the holdup had been staged a few moments earlier.
Mrs. Strom said she and another woman employee were in the basement office when a person entered the office from an alley entrance.
Police were told that the man was wearing a face mask fashioned from a pair of nylon pantyhose and was holding a handgun.
The store manager said she was speaking on the telephone when the man appeared and that he told her to hang up the telephone and give him the money that was in a bank deposit bag nearby.
The money was removed from the bag and handed to the man, who then left through the basement door and presumably lied through the alley entrance. He was said to have been wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans but no further description could be given, such as estimated age, because of the face mask.
It was not known immediately exactly how much money was taken, police said Saturday, but it was estimated there was more than $1,000 in the bag.
