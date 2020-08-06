Throwback Thursday: A look back at a Winona founder

This story by Paul P. Thompson,
historian, Winona County Old
Settlers Association. It originally
appeared on Feb. 22, 1930, in
the Winona Republican-Herald, a
predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
To Captain Orrin Smith is due the honor of being first to select, locate and plat the city of Winona.
As captain of the steamboat Nominee, he had watched the incoming tide of emigration to other localities along the river and was convinced that Wabasha Prairie possessed the most favorable advantages for the rapid growth of a large commercial town when the country should become settled.
He therefore decided to secure and control, if possible, both steamboat landings at Wabasha Prairie.
He made a written agreement with Erwin Johnson, his steamboat carpenter to hold two claims he had previously selected. Johnson was to have an undivided half of both claims. Captain Smith also agreed to pay Johnson $25 per month and furnish all necessary subsistence.
Johnson was to engage in banking steamboat wood which Captain Smith proposed to have cut on the island opposite Winona during the winter.
The captain landed Johnson from his steamboat Nominee on lower prairie at about 10 o’clock at night on the 15th of October, 1851. He also left with him two men as helpers. One of these men was Caleb Nash, the name of the other man is not known as he left on the return trip of the Nominee down river. The next morning Johnson started the erection of his shanty, the first claim shanty ever put up on the site of Winona.
The following spring, Captain Smith decided to locate his town site on claim No. 4 at the upper landing instead of claim No. 1 at lower landing, as he at first contemplated.
Surveyed in 1852
The original plat of Winona was surveyed during June 1852, by John Ball for Smith & Johnson. It was bounded on the north by the Mississippi River, on the east by Market Street, on the South by Wabasha Street and on the west by Washington Street. It comprised a square, each side being six full blocks, Broadway and Main street were 100 feet in width, all the other streets were 70 feet wide.
It is to Captain Orrin Smith that the citizens of Winona are indebted for the commodious levee it now holds. It has been the pride of our city, it comprises the larger part of four blocks. Our Central Park was also dedicated to the city.
He it was who prepared the way for our later “Winona, beautiful.” Someday, and that not too far in the future, may we hope that a tablet or monument to his memory be placed in our levee park, a location that the captain was so familiar with during life.
Keen rivalry for public favor
There was keen rivalry for public favor among the captains of the different packet line steamboats. Of all the captains during the early 1850s, Captain Smith Harris and Captain Orrin Smith were the most popular.
Captain Smith Harris was not financially interested in the town site on Wabasha Prairie and never tired of pointing out the disadvantages of the new town site. It is said that during the high water of 1852 in order to demonstrate the truth of his statement, that Smith’s town was on a mere sandbar in the Mississippi, he ran his steamboat straight by Minneowah up into Lake Winona and out across near Denman’s old farm into Crooked Slough and the river again.
The Republican-Herald, in today’s issue, presents a likeness of Captain Orrin Smith, the founder of Winona.
It was reproduced from an old daguerreotype taken about 75 years ago and so far as known no likeness of Captain Smith has ever before been published. It was obtained through the courtesy of Mrs. Maude Smith Lamberton of Boise, Idaho, a granddaughter of Captain Orrin Smith. As a girl she was Miss Maude Smith, well known and popular in Winona social circles.
Born in 1800
Another living granddaughter is Mrs. Caro Senour of Hollywood, Calif., and known there as California’s children’s poet.
Captain Orrin Smith’s maternal grandfather was a revolutionary soldier and his father Noah Smith was a native of Long Island. His mother was born in Lyme, Connecticut. His father lived in Delaware county, New York, until 1812 when, with six other families, he moved to Ohio.
Reaching Wheeling, West Virginia, they built a flat boat and floated down to Cincinnati, locating in Hamilton County in October of the same year.
At this time, Orrin Smith was 6 years old. He came West in 1822 with Moses Meeker and settled in Galena, Ill., as a clerk but soon after engaged in mining with J.L. Langworthy and discovered the Phelps Lode of lead ore near Hard Scrabble, now Hazel Green. The discovery of the Phelps Lode was a most fortunate one for all concerned and brought Mr. Smith a large fortune.
About 1827, he married Miss Mary Langworthy, a sister of the Dubuque Langworthys. After a time, Mr. Smith moved to Dubuque and engaged in smelting, erecting a furnace upon what is now known as the William D. Stewart farm, situated a few miles northwest of Dubuque.
He afterwards engaged in steamboating. He owned and commanded the Heroine in 1835. In 1837, he brought out the Brazil, one of the finest steamers at that time. The Langworthys also owned an interest in the Brazil. Captain Smith afterwards became president of the Galena and Minnesota Packet company with headquarters at Galena and amassed quite a fortune.
Mr. Smith was a conscientious man and always observed the Sabbath Day, frequently tying up his steamboats of which he was captain and attending divine services in the nearest church. This he did when in command of the steamer Nominee. He was also a strict temperance advocate.
In 1856, after his favorite steamboat, Nominee, was wrecked, Captain Smith with his two sons, Sylvester J. and Noah L., who were associated with him started a banking business in Winona on Front Street under the firm name of Orrin Smith and Son. The partnership was dissolved in 1858.
Afterward at the southeast corner of Second and Center streets the business was carried on under the firm name of Orrin Smith and Company until about the time of the big fire in 1862.
The captain’s son Noah and John D. Atcheson were in the storage, forwarding and commission business located at Lafayette and Front streets. This partnership was dissolved Sept. 1, 1860. During the great fire of 1862, Sylvester Smith met with a loss of $7,000 on buildings with insurance of $4,000.
About 1866, Captain Smith removed to Chicago where he engaged in manufacturing and other commercial affairs. During his later life he retired from active business. His death occurred at La Crosse on Oct. 31, 1881, at the age of 75 years.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.