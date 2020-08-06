Throwback Thursday: A look back at a Winona founder

The captain landed Johnson from his steamboat Nominee on lower prairie at about 10 o’clock at night on the 15th of October, 1851. He also left with him two men as helpers. One of these men was Caleb Nash, the name of the other man is not known as he left on the return trip of the Nominee down river. The next morning Johnson started the erection of his shanty, the first claim shanty ever put up on the site of Winona.

The following spring, Captain Smith decided to locate his town site on claim No. 4 at the upper landing instead of claim No. 1 at lower landing, as he at first contemplated.

Surveyed in 1852

The original plat of Winona was surveyed during June 1852, by John Ball for Smith & Johnson. It was bounded on the north by the Mississippi River, on the east by Market Street, on the South by Wabasha Street and on the west by Washington Street. It comprised a square, each side being six full blocks, Broadway and Main street were 100 feet in width, all the other streets were 70 feet wide.

It is to Captain Orrin Smith that the citizens of Winona are indebted for the commodious levee it now holds. It has been the pride of our city, it comprises the larger part of four blocks. Our Central Park was also dedicated to the city.