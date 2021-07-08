Throwback Thursday: A law to protect mayflies?

After her eggs have been fertilized, the female returns to the river, where she deposits two white egg packets on the surface. Upon contact with the water, the packets disintegrate and about 4,000 eggs sift slowly downward from each one. Having thus provided for next year's mayfly crop, the adults die within a few hours.

The tiny eggs adhere to the river bottom. If they have landed in a favorable place, they hatch in about 15 days. The newly hatched grub is smaller than the period at the end of this sentence.

Hexagenia is well adapted for its underwater existence. On either side of its abdomen it has a row of feathery gills for breathing. The front legs are mole-like and they are used as shovels to dig a burrow in the river bottom.

Hexagenia's burrow has both an entrance and an exit. The nymph circulates water in one end of the burrow and out the other by means of undulating gill movements. Eating plant debris and mud, the nymph slowly grows larger

Like all other insects, Hexagenia sheds its skin each time it becomes too tight, and, by the time the nymph has become an inch long it has shed its skin more than a dozen times. The mayfly lives as a nymph in its burrow at the bottom of the river for about a year. The nymphs prefer muddy bottoms and concentrations of 45 nymphs per square foot are not unusual.