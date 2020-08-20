Throwback Thursday: 85 years since deadly La Crosse bridge collapse

“I took off my dress, jumped into the river, swam to the car and tried to get the car door open but the current was so swift I had to give up. I thought at that time it was about 22 minutes to two.

Heard girl scream for help

“The man and the girl were on the beam for nearly half an hour. She had a bad gash on her neck which covered her with blood and one arm seemed to be useless. It was terrible, there on the shore and being unable to help. She kept screaming ‘Please help. Help! Can’t somebody get the car door open?’

“Then the police arrived in a boat. Patrolman Boma walked down one of the sagging girders and helped the man and girl and soon they were put into a boat and taken to the La Crosse side. A short time later the boat returned and took out the two bodies. I am sure when I got to the car the man in the rear seat was still living. A short time later the car seemed to sink farther into the river and soon it disappeared from sight except for a small portion of the spare tire.”

After the bridge went down, the girls flagged motorists approaching from Minnesota.