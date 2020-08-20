Throwback Thursday: 85 years since deadly La Crosse bridge collapse

This story initially was published on Aug. 9, 1935, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Collapsing after being struck by an automobile, the 135-foot span on the Minnesota side of the interstate bridge over the main channel of the Mississippi River at La Crosse fell at 1:40 a.m. today, hurling two occupants of the car to death and injuring two others.
The sagging steel beams of the structure, which has a total length of 1,000 feet, dipped 40 feet to the river’s surface, catapulting the automobile into 10 feet of water.
A government engineer, working on nine-foot channel projects in this area, and his wife drowned when they were trapped in the rear seat.
U. S. engineer, wife killed
The dead are Francis Landrieau, 33, government resident engineer on the Genoa dam below La Crosse, and Mrs. Landrieau, 25, who were living at La Crosse temporarily during the engineer’s stay at the project. He formerly was assistant engineer for the locks of the Trempealeau dam and at that time lived in Trempealeau.
Police and firemen, working with volunteers who included several Winonans, rescued the other occupants of the car — Captain Fisher F. Blinn, 33, resident engineer on the Trempealeau dam for the War department, and Miss Marceline Patio, 25, Minneapolis.
With most of the heavy traffic which used the La Crosse bridge being routed over the Winona bridge and to La Crosse on the Wisconsin side of the river, highway engineers today warned that weight restriction of seven and a half tons on the Winona structure will be strictly enforced.
Guards will be kept on duty to enforce the regulation. Highway employees were stationed on U.S. 61 and 14 near Sugar Loaf today to warn traffic that the La Crosse bridge is out and special “closed” signs were installed at La Crescent by the highway department.
Children not in car
The automobile, an Auburn sedan, is owned by Captain Blinn, who was driving. He told a Republican-Herald reporter from his bed in a La Crosse’ hospital today, “We were returning from the Bon Ton night club at La Crescent when the accident occurred.”
“I thought we left the place about 1 o’clock but judging from the time of the bridge collapse it must have been a bit later.
“I was driving about 30 or 40 miles an hour and just as I reached the bridge the car skidded into the first girder (It was the same girder hit by a Winona car July 4, 1933). As soon, as we hit it the span went down and the car fell Into the river.” Miss Patro was in the front seat with him.
First reports said that the Landrieau children, one five years old and the other eight, had been in the car and were rescued but it was learned later that they were at home.
Terrified by the experience, Miss Patro was hysterical in a police boat bearing her and Blinn to the shore from beneath a tangle of twisted wreckage, part of it underwater. Captain Blinn was first to get out of the car and hung on to one of the beams until he pulled Miss Patro beside him. Both were in the water nearly half an hour before they were rescued.
Police and firemen were called when screams were heard from the river but it took some time to obtain boats and row to the Minnesota side of the structure.
During most of this time, Miss Patro screamed loudly, begging help. She was a friend of the Landrieaus and had been visiting them. Earlier in the evening. the group had been out in Captain Blinn’s launch and they were returning home from a La Crescent night club when the accident occurred.
Eyewitness tells story
One of the few eyewitnesses of the tragedy was Miss Louise Koenig of Milwaukee, who was camping at the tourist park near the bathhouse on Pettibone Island with her sisters and a group of girls from Milwaukee.
“There was a big crash and then a blue streak shot across the sky,” she told a Republican-Herald reporter this morning. “I believe the blue streak of light was caused by the electric wires. Then the bridge seemed to fold up and sink down. I heard a terrible shriek and when I got to the edge of the river one of the men was pulling a girl on to a beam which had sagged into the river.
“I took off my dress, jumped into the river, swam to the car and tried to get the car door open but the current was so swift I had to give up. I thought at that time it was about 22 minutes to two.
Heard girl scream for help
“The man and the girl were on the beam for nearly half an hour. She had a bad gash on her neck which covered her with blood and one arm seemed to be useless. It was terrible, there on the shore and being unable to help. She kept screaming ‘Please help. Help! Can’t somebody get the car door open?’
“Then the police arrived in a boat. Patrolman Boma walked down one of the sagging girders and helped the man and girl and soon they were put into a boat and taken to the La Crosse side. A short time later the boat returned and took out the two bodies. I am sure when I got to the car the man in the rear seat was still living. A short time later the car seemed to sink farther into the river and soon it disappeared from sight except for a small portion of the spare tire.”
After the bridge went down, the girls flagged motorists approaching from Minnesota.
One car driven by a La Crescent man came speeding along about 70 miles an hour, the Koenig girl said, and nearly plunged off the bridge end but was stopped in time. An express company truck from La Crosse, returning from Minnesota, was the first vehicle to come along after the bridge collapsed.
La Crescent without electric power
With all wires down, La Crescent was without electric power or telephone service to La Crosse today and operators of gasoline filling stations were bemoaning the bridge collapse.
“We are right at the peak of our season,” one said, “and this is going to ruin our business. It seems as though Herb Wheaton who runs the Hokah Chief and who has been panning La Crosse about the bridge for several years was right after all.”
La Crescent is supplied with electrical power by the Northern States Power company and its wires, as well as telephone wires, came over the bridge. Emergency crews were called out immediately after the crash to cut the live wires and service was to be restored today.
Loaded truck went over at 1:30 a.m.
Residents placed the time of the crash at 1:40 a.m. At 1:30 a.m. a Gateway Transfer truck loaded with eight tons of silk went across the span and just as the bridge collapsed another car was approaching it from the La Crosse side.
Some persons voiced the opinion that the bridge had been weakened at a point where a Winona car hit it on July 4, 1933.
At that time the car climbed up the corner girder nine feet and dropped back onto the pavement. Phyllis Olson Barth of this city was fatally injured but others in the car — Aloysius M. Edel, Andrew Lipinski and Helen Canfield (now Mrs. Arthur Nelton), all of Winona — were not seriously injured.
The bridge was repaired but many thought the crash left it weak and that the constant use of the structure by heavily loaded trucks may have caused it to gradually deteriorate.
Thousands line river
Authorities today pressed an investigation while physicians attended Miss Patro and Captain Blinn at a La Crosse hospital.
Thousands of spectators lined the river banks as daylight revealed the wreckage and reports spread throughout the section. At 7 a. m., parking space in Riverside Park was at a premium and hundreds of Minnesota residents viewed the damage from the Minnesota side of river.
At a loss to explain immediately the causes for the collapse, city officials and police awaited an expected government investigation. The bridge is maintained by the Wisconsin highway department and there were no weight restrictions on it.
The bridge was taken over by the state of Wisconsin by legislative act six years ago when the Wisconsin-Minnesota state line was relocated a short distance west of the bridge.
A crew of bridgemen and officials peering into the wreckage at the dawn, saw only a mass of disassembled beams and the torn macadam bridge surfacing. The bridge tender was off duty at the time of the collapse.
Traffic snarled
Snarled traffic on both sides of the river was an early development as the city awoke to find its way across the river blocked. The bridge, known from year to year as first the “old wagon bridge,” then the “municipal bridge” and more recently as the “La Crosse Mississippi river bridge,” is the only one for 30 miles on the river.
Officials prepared to organize a ferryboat system to carry commuting city workers to jobs in La Crosse from homes on the Minnesota side. Nearest bridges are here and at Lansing, Iowa, 30 miles down the river.
City workers from La Crescent stopped aghast as they came upon the approach on the way to work. Business in La Crosse suffered a late start in its routine morning activity as merchants were generous toward curious onlookers staying late at the bridge and others who failed to arrive at all.
A meeting of La Crosse civic leaders was held this afternoon to determine what steps should be taken in the matter.
A Greyhound bus, with a large number of passengers, crossed the bridge about 12:40 a. m., less than an hour before the crash.
