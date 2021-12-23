Throwback Thursday: 175 families gifted Christmas cheer as Good Fellows funds distributed

This story originally appeared on Dec. 24, 1931, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

Laden with gifts from the good Fellows, children of the poor and older unfortunates tramped home today from Good Fellows headquarters bearing bundles of clothing, food and bags of nuts and candy at the climax of a relief campaign which raised almost $2,000 in a city which has been heavily taxed for contributions this year but which did not fail to provide a merry Christmas for the needy.

Mrs. Emma Elfealdt, Mrs. Amy Schoonmaker, Miss Mary O. Lietz, welfare workers, and Miss Martha Miller, who annually devotes part of the day before Christmas in helping the Good Fellows, greeted the recipients of the Good Fellows gifts at the temporary office of the poor commissioner above the Kresge Store at Center and Third streets and loaded the arms of children and their parents with presents.

They and the Good Fellows were rewarded with the smiles of happiness which lit up the faces of the children as they received their gifts and piped their cheery “Merry Christmas” greeting, and one woman burdened with the cares of a large family, through. many lean years presented a note she had composed to express her appreciation. It was as follows:

“To all the Good Fellows and to you, Mrs. Elfealdt and your workers, my children and I thank you very, much and we sure do appreciate Iit very much for what you helped us. May this be for yours and to all a merry Christmas and bright new year. Thank you again.”

175 Families Aided.

Cards were sent out to 175 families notifying them that bundles awaited them at Good Fellows headquarters, and the parade of family delegates sent to bring the gifts home began early this morning.

All through the city today, in many places where the specter of want has never before appeared at Christmas, young and old were grateful for the kindly Christmas spirit which prompted Good Fellows to help them in their need.

Unwrapped, the bundles revealed stout shoes and overshoes to protect the feet of children from winter’s damp and cold, warm underwear, sweaters, coats, suits and dresses which will make the children of the needy comfortable and tidy for months to come. For the Yule day festivities there were bags of nuts and candy.

About 50 grocery orders were delivered to families which would not otherwise have felt assured of plenty to eat at Christmas, and about 10 tons of coal were bought and delivered from the Good Fellows fund.

Welfare workers were enthusiastic about the response to the Good Fellows appeal for funds, and this generosity helped make the somewhat thankless task of welfare workers easier. “Every year,” said Mrs. Elfealdt, “I say that next year I will let someone else handle the Good Fellows fund, but I’m glad that I took it again this year and suppose I’ll want to be here again next year.”

Next week Mrs. Elfealdt will distribute some used clothing which she and her helpers have not had time to give out in the Christmas rush. Her office will be closed Friday and Saturday, and next week she will be in her office only in the morning. She expressed her appreciation for the help of city hall volunteers who helped prepare the candy and nuts for distribution.

Letters Still Arriving.

Belated letters asking help were still arriving today, and some of the most needy cases may yet be taken care of, depending on the extent of the last-minute donations, which are also still coming in.

In spite of the current depression and unusual drain on the public through drives and campaigns this year, the 1931 Good Fellows fund is one of the largest in the 20-year history of the movement here.

The fund was expected to go over $2,000, and in only two other years, 1929 and 1930, has this $2,000 mark been passed. Last year Good Fellows contributed more than $2,300, and in 1929 the contributions grew to $2,089.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0