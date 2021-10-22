'Thriller' dance performance set for La Crescent

A La Crescent mom and local dancing zombies will perform a choreographed re-creation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video on Sunday at 6 pm in downtown La Crescent.

“This free, community-focused street performance is intended to unite people of different ages and abilities around the positive influence of music and dance,” says organizer Meagan Waddell.

The performance is planned for 6 pm Sunday on Walnut Street between Main and South 2nd streets. Spectators and last-minute participants are welcome.

The La Crescent band booster club will have a food truck set up in the Merchants Bank parking lot before and during the performance.

Waddell grew up in Lexington, KY where a public Thriller dance like this attracts thousands of people. Now living in La Crescent with her husband and three young children, she wants to lend her time and dance experience to the community that she has grown to love.

