Three positive cases of COVID-19 removed by state DOH; county total down to 84

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three positive cases of COVID-19 in Winona County were removed from the Minnesota Department of Health’s website Thursday after the department learned the individuals resided in other states.

The Department of Health notes other reasons for removing positive cases can be due to false positive test results or a duplication in cases.

As of Thursday morning, 84 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 15 people have died.

Across Minnesota, 29,316 of 381,841 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 24,870 no longer requiring isolation while 1,269 have died.

Statewide, 3,522 have required hospitalization due to COVID-19, while 411 remain in the hospital as of late Thursday morning.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.