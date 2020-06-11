Three positive cases of COVID-19 removed by state DOH; county total down to 84

Three positive cases of COVID-19 in Winona County were removed from the Minnesota Department of Health’s website Thursday after the department learned the individuals resided in other states.
The Department of Health notes other reasons for removing positive cases can be due to false positive test results or a duplication in cases.
As of Thursday morning, 84 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 15 people have died.
Across Minnesota, 29,316 of 381,841 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 24,870 no longer requiring isolation while 1,269 have died.
Statewide, 3,522 have required hospitalization due to COVID-19, while 411 remain in the hospital as of late Thursday morning.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
