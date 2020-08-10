Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 264

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 264.

No information was released about these new cases, but they are expected to be included in the county’s weekly update Wednesday evening.

No new deaths were announced Monday in the county, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, 625 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

The cases bring the state’s total to 61,516, with 54,364 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,172,118 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 944,160 residents having been tested. Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,660.

Statewide, 5,606 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 320 remaining in hospitals Monday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

