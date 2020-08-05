You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 252
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 252

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 252.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced, leaving the total at 16 since the start of the pandemic.

In Minnesota, 629 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 57,779, with 51,223 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,569 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,090,303 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 887,623 residents having been tested.

Nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,629.

Of these people, 1,237 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,373 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 305 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 152 are in intensive care units.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

