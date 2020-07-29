Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 231

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the total to 231.
No information specifically about these new cases was released by state or county officials.
No new COVID-19 deaths in the county have been announced in close to two weeks, leaving the total at 16.
In Minnesota, 681 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, raising the total to 52,947, with 46,636 no longer needing to be in isolation.
Nine more deaths were confirmed in the state, increasing the total to 1,589.
Of the state’s positive patients, 5,077 people have required hospitalization, with 310 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
