Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 156
Three new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 156.

No information about these new cases was released to help protect the privacy of the positive patients.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 578 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday. That brings the total to 43,742, with 38,179 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 790,497 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,518.

Statewide, 4,495 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 254 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

