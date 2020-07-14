You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 153
Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 153.

No information specifically about these new cases was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county since April, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 403 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, raising the total to 43,170 with 37,749 no longer needing to be isolated.

In total for the state, 777,614 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Six new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,510.

Statewide, 4,452 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 236 remaining in hospitals Thursday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

