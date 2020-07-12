You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 144
Three new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, raising the total to 144.

No information specifically about these new cases was released for privacy protection reasons.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county since April, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 715 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, with the total reaching 42,281 cases with 36,582 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 755,052 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,502.

Statewide, 4,399 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 251 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

