Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 136
Three new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 136.

No information specifically about these new cases was released.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 15.

In Minnesota, 609 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, raising the total to 40,767 with 35,442 no longer needing to be isolated.

In total for the state, 725,825 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,495.

Statewide, 4,329 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 227 remaining in hospitals Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

