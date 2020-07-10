Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 136

Three new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 136.
No information specifically about these new cases was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 15.
In Minnesota, 609 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, raising the total to 40,767 with 35,442 no longer needing to be isolated.
In total for the state, 725,825 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,495.
Statewide, 4,329 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 227 remaining in hospitals Friday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
