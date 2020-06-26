You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 110
Three new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 110.

No information specifically about these new cases have been released.

No new deaths in the county were announced, with the total remaining at 15.

In Minnesota, 34,616 of 557,278 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 30,008 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation.

A total of 1,411 people have died.

Statewide, 3,966 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 335 remaining in hospitals Friday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

