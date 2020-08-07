You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; outbreak discovered in Lewiston
0 comments
alert top story

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; outbreak discovered in Lewiston

{{featured_button_text}}

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 257.

The total for COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 16.

A COVID-19 outbreak in Lewiston was confirmed by Winona County health officials Friday.

Many people who attended a variety of events in Lewiston have tested positive for COVID-19, due to possible exposure connected to someone who was not yet symptomatic of the disease.

These events include: unorganized basketball games July 26 and July 30 at Crossings Center at 170 S. Fremont St.; morning football camp and evening basketball camp July 27 and July 28 at Lewiston-Altura High School; Lewiston Farmers Market July 29; and an evening basketball camp July 30 at the Lewiston-Altura High School.

The farmers market event is listed as only having a low risk of exposure.

Additionally, exposure possibly happened during 7 on 7’s football at Winona’s Paul Giel Field July 29.

Last week, six players on the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals football team, who attended the youth camps, tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials recommend people who were in attendance at these events get tested for COVID-19 and stay isolated for 14 days — even if a negative test result is received.

The county’s Health and Human Services Department staff said in a release Friday, “If you have tested positive for COVID-19, it is important that you speak with our contact tracers from Winona County. Please return their calls. Contact tracers play a key role in slowing the spread of this virus.”

In Minnesota, 556 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 59,185, with 51,940 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,704 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,121,299 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 910,271 residents having been tested.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,640.

Of these people, 1,241 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,458 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 300 remaining in hospitals Friday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 155 are in intensive care units.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News