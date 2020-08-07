Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; outbreak discovered in Lewiston

County officials recommend people who were in attendance at these events get tested for COVID-19 and stay isolated for 14 days — even if a negative test result is received.

The county’s Health and Human Services Department staff said in a release Friday, “If you have tested positive for COVID-19, it is important that you speak with our contact tracers from Winona County. Please return their calls. Contact tracers play a key role in slowing the spread of this virus.”

In Minnesota, 556 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 59,185, with 51,940 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 6,704 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,121,299 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 910,271 residents having been tested.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,640.

Of these people, 1,241 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 5,458 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 300 remaining in hospitals Friday.