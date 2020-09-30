Three new cases confirmed in Winona County; Minnesota quickly approaching 100K cases

Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 923.

These cases include one between ages 15 and 19, one between 55 and 59 years old and one between 60 and 64 years old, according to county officials.

No new deaths in the county from the disease were announced, leaving the total at 18 since the start of the pandemic.

In Minnesota, 689 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 99,134, with 89,392 no longer needing to be isolated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of these positive cases, 10,440 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 2,030,167 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,414,701 residents having been tested.

Sixteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,036.

Of these people, 1,458 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 7,701 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,146 having spent time in an intensive care unit.