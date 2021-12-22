 Skip to main content
Three COVID-19 deaths announced in Winona County so far this week

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Winona County have been announced by the Minnesota Department of Health so far this week.

The first two deaths -- both individuals between 65 and 69 years old -- were included in Monday's data release, with the deaths having been added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

The third death was announced Wednesday by MDH, with the death having been added between 4 a.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The third individual was between 90 and 94 years old.

Winona County's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 62.

As for cases, there have been 8,095 in Winona County.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

NBA executives say they expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases after Christmas and New Year’s. This rise is likely to mirror an increase seen nationwide as people gather indoors for the holidays. 46 NBA players have entered health and safety protocols this season, with 41 players missing games due to the virus. In the last two weeks, 31 NBA players have entered health and safety protocols, including 10 Chicago Bulls. Despite this, there have been no reports of the Omicron variant being detected in the NBA. The NBA has previously said that 97% of players have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
