Three COVID-19 deaths announced in Winona County so far this week

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Winona County have been announced by the Minnesota Department of Health so far this week.

The first two deaths -- both individuals between 65 and 69 years old -- were included in Monday's data release, with the deaths having been added to the county's total between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

The third death was announced Wednesday by MDH, with the death having been added between 4 a.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The third individual was between 90 and 94 years old.

Winona County's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 62.

As for cases, there have been 8,095 in Winona County.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

