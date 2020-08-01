Three candidates go head-to-head for Winona County commissioner position

Craig Zeches

Winona County native Craig Zeches first found his footing in the local political field as a city council member.

Now, decades later, he’s ready to bring his collaboration and compromising skills to the county level.

Winona County is held close to his heart, as his family has been in the community for almost a century while working in the food service industry -- including his grandfather owning a grocery store.

“It's a beautiful community to live in. It offers scenery. It offers options. We have low crime. But there is room for improvement. And that is why I'm running for county commissioner,” Zeches said.

If elected, Zeches’ primary focus at the start will be on mental health and helping prevent youth from partaking in substance abuse.

As for the controversial new county jail, he said, “We do need to take care of the people that need to be incarcerated. But I do believe we need some flexibility to deal with those who have gotten there, and maybe don't belong there. So we do need to take a look at other options that might be open to us.”

He believes the county needs to continue supporting convicted felons who are re-entering into society.