Thousand people expected to be tested each day at Winona COVID-19 mass testing event

A steady stream of cars entered the free COVID-19 test site in Winona Tuesday, as about 315 tests were completed by about 12:20 p.m.

The testing only opened at 11 a.m., with 100 tests having been completed in the first 45 minutes.

Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management coordinator, said that as of 1 p.m. the testing had gone smoothly, taking about three minutes for people who were already registered.

As for people not registered at the time of arrival, he said he tested out the situation when he initially arrived to the Winona State University parking lot location and he said that he was able to complete it without problems.

Klinger said it only takes about five to six minutes for people who are not preregistered.

He shared that Emergency Management, who teamed up with the state health department, local public health officials and local higher education institutes for this opportunity, hope that at least 1,000 people will be tested at the site each day.

In total, about 2,600 test kits are available to be used during the Tuesday and Wednesday event.