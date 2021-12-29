'This isn't business as usual:' County Recorder sees homes selling above market value

The real estate market has undergone some massive changes this year, and no one recognizes that more than Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek.

In his November numbers, Bambenek took note of some trends that took place not only during the month but during the year of 2021.

In 2020 there were 626 homes sold in Winona County, but this year there have been 708 homes sold -- a 13% increase. In November alone there was an increase of 25 homes sold from the same month in 2020 -- 83 compared to 58.

Bambenek said that only five of 40 current listings were at an asking price below $250,000, with two of those homes needing work done on them.

In November, five homes sold for $400,000 or over, which is up from three homes sold at that price in November 2020.

There has been an overall skew towards the more expensive prices in 2021, with a combined 23 homes being sold for at least $250,000 in November 2021 compared to 17 in November 2020. The highest sale during November was a home that sold for $899,000 in Dresbach Township, according to Bambenek's data.

Bambenek noted that 80% of homes sold during November were priced above the county market value. He also said that "often, several parties were trying to purchase the same home with the first offer being the asking price or more."

With the inflation in price that has been happening, Bambenek said some homes have been sold lower than the property's value. Bambenek advises all home sellers to look into the county market value before you begin the selling process.

Bambenek also said that "this isn't business as usual," and is something that is an anomaly of sorts. He added that the market is very competitive right now, which is why we're seeing these spikes in number of sales as well as prices.

Bambenek advised both buyers and sellers that the most important thing to do, especially in the current state of real estate, is to watch the market. He also added that while we may be setting multiple records, there still is a shortage of homes on the market right now.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0