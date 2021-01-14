Thirty new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Thursday

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the county's total to 3,839 cases.

Of the 30 new cases, one was 4 years old or younger; three are 15 to 19 years old; six are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and one has their age listed as missing or unknown.

No new deaths due to the disease were announced in the county Thursday, leaving the total at 46.

In the week leading up to Wednesday, according to Winona County Emergency Management, 123 new cases were confirmed in Winona County.

Of these 123 cases, nine were 10 years old or younger; 16 were 11 to 17 years old; 24 were 18 to 24 years old; two were 25 to 29 years old; 16 were 30 to 39 years old; 22 were 40 to 49 years old; 18 were 50 to 59 years old; seven were 60 to 69 years old; seven were 70 to 79 years old; and two were 80 years old or older.