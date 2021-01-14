Thirty new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Thursday

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, raising the county's total to 3,839 cases.
Of the 30 new cases, one was 4 years old or younger; three are 15 to 19 years old; six are 20 to 24 years old; three are 25 to 29 years old; one is 30 to 34 years old; one is 35 to 39 years old; two are 40 to 44 years old; three are 50 to 54 years old; three are 55 to 59 years old; two are 60 to 64 years old; two are 65 to 69 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and one has their age listed as missing or unknown.
No new deaths due to the disease were announced in the county Thursday, leaving the total at 46.
In the week leading up to Wednesday, according to Winona County Emergency Management, 123 new cases were confirmed in Winona County.
Of these 123 cases, nine were 10 years old or younger; 16 were 11 to 17 years old; 24 were 18 to 24 years old; two were 25 to 29 years old; 16 were 30 to 39 years old; 22 were 40 to 49 years old; 18 were 50 to 59 years old; seven were 60 to 69 years old; seven were 70 to 79 years old; and two were 80 years old or older.
As for locations of the 123 cases, two were in the 55910 zip code; three were in 55925; one was in 55943; one was in 55947; nine were in 55952; one was in 55959; three were in 55969; 15 were in 55972; and 88 were in 55987.
For the county's first 3,809 cases, the age range was younger than 10 to older than 100 years old with a median age of 32.
The age range of the county's 3,732 cases is the same, but the median age is 43.5.
As for the 43 hospitalized cases, which increased by two in the week leading up to Wednesday, the age range was younger than 10 to 85 years old with a median age of 68.
Thirteen residents have spent time in an intensive care unit because of COVID-19, with their age range being from younger than 55 to younger than 85 years old with a median age of 67.
For the 46 residents -- one more than the previous week -- who have died due to the disease, the age range was between younger than 75 to older than 100 years old with a median age of 83.
Winona County's infection rate was at 7.498% Wednesday.
In neighboring Houston County, 20 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were confirmed by MDH Thursday, raising the total to 1,332 cases with 13 deaths.
Houston County's infection rate hit 7.037% as of Wednesday, now closely following Winona County's infection rate.
In Minnesota, 1,598 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 441,935, including 34,437 health care workers, with 420,919 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,043,802 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,112,884 residents having been tested.
Forty-three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,817.
Of these people, 3,716 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 23,113 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,836 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
