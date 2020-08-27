 Skip to main content
Thirty-eight new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Winona County
Winona County hit a new one-day high Thursday with 38 COVID-19 confirmed cases announced by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Most of these cases were people between 20 and 29 years old.

A connection hasn't been announced between this increase in cases and the start of the fall semester for local higher-education institutions this week.

"I want to be clear that we cannot just broadly blame college students. We don’t know for sure where all these new cases came from. We know a majority of young people are working hard to be healthy and keep their schools and universities open, and we appreciate their efforts," Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said in a release from the city Thursday.

Developments about this extreme case increase can be expected on the Winona Daily News website throughout Thursday.

