Third time's the charm: 'You Finish the Story' continues

If you prefer to mail, send it to You Finish the Story, La Crosse Tribune, 1407 St. Andrews St., La Crosse, WI 54603.

Or you can drop off entries at the La Crosse Public Library or mail them to La Crosse Public Library c/o Barry McKnight, 800 Main St. La Crosse, WI 54601. You can also drop off submissions at the Winona Public Library’s original 5th Street entrance.

Our judges will select the winning story, which will be printed in the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald, along with our weekly publications.

Please contact Bob Heisse, executive editor, at bob.heisse@lee.net with any questions or suggestions.

Here’s the start of the story:

Two weeks.

First shot, two weeks; second shot, two weeks — and now, finally, they could meet.

She had parked on State Street, winding her way past the towering old red brick buildings of downtown, the rows upon rows of sweet-scented bouquets outside The Charmant, past the pines and willows and cloying scent of fresh-cut city grass.