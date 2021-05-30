Third time's the charm: 'You Finish the Story' continues

Calling all fiction writers: Here’s another chance to write a story.
We’re back with “You Finish the Story,” a new River Valley Media Group initiative in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library and the Winona Public Library.
The goal is simple. Add as many twists and turns as you like and finish the story that is started below by Wednesday, June 16.
In this third round of submissions, we’ve learned that the best length for print and readability is within or near a limit of 1,000 words. This does not include the words of the prompt.
Our first two rounds of “You Finish the Story” drew dozens of submissions across all ages, with the two winners, James Poehling and Andrew Christianson, winning publication of their works online and in print. This time, we aim to throw a wider net, so feel free to share this opportunity with writerly friends, young writers and family.
Once you’re ready, simply send your completed story to letters@lacrossetribune.com, letters@dailynews.com or letters@chippewa.com by Wednesday, June 16. Please include your name, city or town and contact information. Include your age and school if a student.
You are welcome to include photos and/or a video to help illustrate your story.
If you prefer to mail, send it to You Finish the Story, La Crosse Tribune, 1407 St. Andrews St., La Crosse, WI 54603.
Or you can drop off entries at the La Crosse Public Library or mail them to La Crosse Public Library c/o Barry McKnight, 800 Main St. La Crosse, WI 54601. You can also drop off submissions at the Winona Public Library’s original 5th Street entrance.
Our judges will select the winning story, which will be printed in the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald, along with our weekly publications.
Please contact Bob Heisse, executive editor, at bob.heisse@lee.net with any questions or suggestions.
Here’s the start of the story:
Two weeks.
First shot, two weeks; second shot, two weeks — and now, finally, they could meet.
She had parked on State Street, winding her way past the towering old red brick buildings of downtown, the rows upon rows of sweet-scented bouquets outside The Charmant, past the pines and willows and cloying scent of fresh-cut city grass.
A cool, bright sky reflected off the river a few blocks ahead and turned the saturation of Riverside Park up to blinding levels. She ducked into the shade of a maple, its leaves barely rustled by the breeze, and rested one hand in her pocket with her phone while the other fiddled with the tassel of her mask. For once, it wasn’t the cloth that was making her breath catch.
She gave in to her nervousness and pulled out her phone.
“Riverside at two on Saturday,” she read aloud under her breath, an old habit from middle school that had resurfaced quite suddenly when the cloth had become a muffling crutch. In all its rainbow-paw-print glory, it had made her feel safe, obscured and invulnerable, for ...
Oh, she thought, more than a year now.
She shook off the pang of sorrow and finished re-reading the text for the eighth time.
“We’ll get lunch downtown, after. Any preferences?”
She curses, realizing that she had responded with just the blushing-smile emoji and very much hadn’t answered the question. Letting go of the tassel, she takes her phone in hand and starts to respond.
Then, a block ahead, someone calls her name.
She looks up, heart leaping, to see a head of wiry curls framed by the lively green and soft blue of the far bluffs. She grabs at the loop of her mask, then hesitates.
“Is it alright, if I ...?”