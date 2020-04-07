Third person dies from COVID-19 in Winona County; two more cases confirmed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Winona County, bringing the total to three deaths in the county from the disease, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday.

Additionally, two more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county, rising to 16 positive cases as of Tuesday.

While county officials did not release information Tuesday about the third person who died, the second patient who died from complications was said last week to have tested negatively from the disease originally, but then tested positive after death.

Winona County officials, in a release Tuesday, stressed that residents should expect that there may be more COVID-19 cases in the county, because limited testing only allows for certain people to be tested based on a variety of factors.

As of Tuesday, 1,069 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. Of these patients, 549 no longer need to be hospitalized.

In the state, 242 people have required hospitalization because of the disease, with 120 of these people still in the hospital as of Tuesday. More than half of these 120 people are in the intensive care unit.

Thirty-four people in the state have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

