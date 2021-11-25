'They're all hiring': Winona businesses struggling to fill vacancies

Winona businesses are facing a common problem: There are plenty of jobs to fill, but not many people filling them. This was an issue before the pandemic, and it has only grown as the pandemic has continued.

“I think there’s just a lack of workforce participation right now,” said Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce. “At the end of the day, we’ve got bodies here and there’s just not a lot that are participating in the workforce climate right now.”

Ransom said the work climate has changed over the course of the pandemic.

“People have realized that they want more flexibility, but then there’s the other side of that coin is that people want more than they’re going to find,” she said. “They just want that kind of work from home or remote work or flexible work environment.”

Ransom added that with the pandemic came things such as longer unemployment and the stimulus packages that many Americans received. She said that people are able to use those to live off of for longer than they normally would be able to under normal circumstances.

But businesses here in Winona are trying to counteract these federal programs with incentives of their own.

“Most of them are giving hiring bonuses, they’ve increased wages,” Ransom said. “I’ve seen a lot more benefit offerings, different flexibility options, different types of PTO or unlimited PTO or some different kinds of benefits structures that will help people feel like they have that little bit more flexibility.”

The chamber also has been trying to find ways to help businesses during this difficult time, but Ransom also acknowledges there is no one answer to solving this problem.

“There’s a lot of people leaning into workforce initiatives and pipeline programs, and we have some pipeline programs to the high school and different things, but the problem is so much broader than that,” Ransom said. “I think that it’s going to be partly on (the chamber) to partner with the city and partner with visit Winona, possibly the county, and try to create some sort of recruitment tool that we can be the caveat for attracting the talent to our area on behalf of our businesses.”

As for what businesses can do, Ransom says to keep doing what they have been doing.

“I think that they are all doing the best thing they know how and I think that they just have to stay the course,” she said. “That’s going to be the biggest piece to this is consistency and just being consistent. Utilize the resources that we have like Express employment and career force and the different things they’re already utilizing.”

Local businesses recently shared their experiences with workforce shortages.

WinCraft’s president and CEO John Killen said, “WinCraft, like a lot of other companies, have been searching for more employees. We have openings for over 80 people in Winona alone. We employ over 500 people.”

He added, about the work being done at WinCraft, “We have more demand than we have capacity right now.”

WinCraft is offering a number of incentives to draw in employees, Killen shared, including a good work environment, well air-conditioned, clean facilities, competitive compensation, $1,000 sign-on bonuses, and training programs, along with events to celebrate employees like giveaways “to celebrate our business and to show the excitement for people that are working.”

Nate Hillesheim, owner of Erbert and Gerbert’s in Winona, said that it takes a lot longer to hire people to join their team right now, as there are not as many applications as usual being submitted.

He shared that, in his opinion, wages and prices, along with other expenses in everyday life, will need to be increased to help balance out the current economic issues.

Hillesheim said that many people focus negatively on restaurants needing to raise their prices, but he hopes the public understands it’s coming from prices being increased at companies where the necessary products are being purchased from.

At Blue Heron Coffeehouse, owner Larry Wolner said that the business hasn’t seen many hiring issues currently, but they did when they first reopened after the temporary closing of any nonessential business in the state earlier during the pandemic.

“We had to hire a lot of staff in the kitchen and that was unusual for us. Because normally we’re hiring here and there, not all at once. But we haven’t been hiring lately, so we haven’t really noticed any difficulties,” Wolner explained.

When making the occasional hire now, no extra incentives have been needed to draw in applicants, Wolner shared.

“We tend to draw people that want to be in this business,” he said.

Acoustic Cafe manager Lori Nagle said that normally the business has many applicants at the start of the school year, but this year has been slow with applications coming in and there’s only been a few received.

“We’re OK with the staff that we have, but it’s unusual,” Nagle said. “I’ve never had it really happen that it’s been (like this).”

When the stimuluses were being sent out, she said, she at first thought that they were causing fewer people to submit applications — but the shortage has persisted long after the last checks were distributed.

To try to fix the problem, Nagle said that Acoustic Cafe raised wages by $2 per hour.

She knows though that small businesses are struggling to keep up with the wages that larger businesses can provide.

“These large companies can start their wages at $18, $20 an hour, which they can afford and places like us can’t afford something like that. So maybe that’s why people are going to other places that they normally wouldn’t,” Nagle shared.

