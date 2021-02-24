'There is no talk of changing it': Wisconsin district to keep native American mascot imagery

Schley said around 15 years ago, he received a letter from someone in the Wisconsin Dells area, asking for the mascot name to be changed. He said he hasn’t received any comments from local residents who want it removed.

Just eight miles north are the Lake Holcombe Chieftains. When the two school districts decided in 2012 to consolidate for a football team, they created an entirely new mascot, the Knights. In recent years, the two districts have consolidated for cross country, track, softball and baseball, using the Knights mascot in all those sports.

Additionally, those districts share a wrestling team with the Gilman School District, and that team is known as the Wolfpack. The football merger will end next fall, as both Lake Holcombe and Cornell will be switching to the 8-man football format, he added, but the rest of the consolidated teams will move forward as the Knights.

Lake Holcombe School Superintendent Kurt Lindau said the school retired its Native American mascot several years ago but intends to keep its nickname.

“I am not aware of any issue with the continued use of the Chieftain name,” Lindau said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide trend to change mascots