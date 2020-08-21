The Redemption Project: Can it help Winona inmates?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Counties that have a fairly large prison population, especially in relation to the size of their community, face an added hurdle by ensuring that former inmates don’t return to jail.

This has paved the way for programs like The Redemption Project, a course that is designed to help inmates reintegrate into society after their release from jail and find meaningful employment with a sustainable living wage.

For the past two-and-a-half years, The Redemption Project has been utilized in jails throughout the state and has had a promising success rate, which could bode well for Winona County.

The program is broken up into three stages that are designed to prepare an inmate for their eventual release.

The first stage is referred to as “Virtues for Success,” in which an inmate learns the four cardinal virtues: courage, wisdom, self-control and justice.

Tim Owens, co-owner and president of The Redemption Project, said this stage is meant to help inmates make better decisions in their lives.

“Specifically, (they focus on) how those types of things relate to being a good employee, a good member of your community and a good member of your family,” Owens said.