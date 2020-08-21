The Redemption Project: Can it help Winona inmates?

Counties that have a fairly large prison population, especially in relation to the size of their community, face an added hurdle by ensuring that former inmates don’t return to jail.
This has paved the way for programs like The Redemption Project, a course that is designed to help inmates reintegrate into society after their release from jail and find meaningful employment with a sustainable living wage.
For the past two-and-a-half years, The Redemption Project has been utilized in jails throughout the state and has had a promising success rate, which could bode well for Winona County.
The program is broken up into three stages that are designed to prepare an inmate for their eventual release.
The first stage is referred to as “Virtues for Success,” in which an inmate learns the four cardinal virtues: courage, wisdom, self-control and justice.
Tim Owens, co-owner and president of The Redemption Project, said this stage is meant to help inmates make better decisions in their lives.
“Specifically, (they focus on) how those types of things relate to being a good employee, a good member of your community and a good member of your family,” Owens said.
“We focus on the use of logic and reason, and some cognitive behavioral skills. At the end of the day, what we’re trying to do is to give some tools and some framework so people can make better decisions in their life.”
This leads to the second stage, the Inmate Advocacy Group. Here, inmates are paired with potential employers who mentor them during a 12-month period.
This stage also serves as a way for an employer to combat the stigma that surrounds former inmates.
“Everything we’re doing at The Redemption Project really centers on building trust,” Owens said. “The mentoring period of 12 months really allows time for trust to develop ... We believe that trust is something that must be shared between two parties in order to be real.”
The third and final stage is “The Virtue Advantage” where The Redemption Project helps newly-released inmates tackle issues that come from being in jail, which may include transportation, housing, education, addiction treatment and others.
As of now, due to the relatively short period of time a person spends in the Winona County Jail, The Redemption Project doesn’t necessarily fit there.
That doesn’t rule out its need, though, which means the program could work in Winona with a little restructuring — something that Owens admitted is happening.
“We are reexamining our model and (seeing) if we can bring our process to individuals going through drug court, or are outside of the fence, and have it be effective so that trust can develop with employers and that a person can develop the educational and cognitive skills that we teach,” Owens said.
While the program is still fairly young, it’s had a promising success rate, Owens revealed.
“The most major measure of our success that we can point to is the people who have been released since starting in our program,” Owens said. “We’ve had eight individuals released and we’re happy to say that all of them are gainfully employed and all are beating the odds — not one has gone back to prison. That leaves us with 54 amazing individuals who are in different states of our program, and they’re preparing themselves to be successful on their release back into their life and communities.”
