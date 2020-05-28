The 1960 debate about broadening Broadway in Winona

As the Winona community again discusses the fate of Broadway, here’s a story originally published in the Winona Daily News on March 17, 1960. The story carried this editor’s note: The statements below represent the opposing positions of those who favor the widening of Broadway and of those who oppose it.
The statement representing opposition to the Broadway project was furnished by a group which calls itself the Committee for Better Use of Gas Tax Funds and was edited by a Daily News staff member who shares the committee’s viewpoint.
Mayor Loyde E. Pfeiffer, who is a leading proponent of the widening project, was asked to supply or obtain such a statement.
His reply was: “The Broadway issue has been discussed at length for nearly three years in the columns of your paper and everybody should be thoroughly acquainted with it.”
Since a statement as not obtainable through Mayor Pfeiffer, a Daily News staff member who is in favor of the widening project was asked to write one based on discussions with those in favor of the project and summaries of their statements previously published in this newspaper.
Broadway should be widened
During the drawn-out Council discussions about the Broadway project, the issue reduced itself to a simple question: Should the issue be decided by those who were trained and experienced in traffic engineering or should it be decided by those who had concerned themselves with it because they had a selfish interest in preventing this public improvement for the good of all citizens?
This is still true.
Who are these trained people who recommend widening Broadway? Who is in favor of it?
The city planner hired by the city favors it; so does the Interim Planning Commission, a representative group of 21 citizens; the State Highway Department engineers; the Winona city engineer, and the City Council.
Who’s against it:
Primarily people on Broadway. They’re the leaders in heading off this improvement. One of them, the most vocal opponent on the City Council, was defeated for re-election a year ago.
Why are they against it?
- It will reduce their boulevards. The fact is they’ll still have 11 feet of grass between their sidewalk and that’s more than most of us have.
- It will make a speedway out of Broadway. This is a matter of law enforcement, and our new police chief seems to be doing a pretty good job.
- They believe it “will increase traffic on their Broadway, and they’re ‘probably right. Their solution is to try to put their traffic on other streets — maybe yours.
- It will make it more dangerous to cross the street — particularly for school children. This could be true. On the other hand, many of these same school children are crossing Main Street at Third Street every day, and Main, Street is 70 feet wide. And along Broadway, they have the school patrol to protect them. Almost every school child has to cross some street, and one street is about as dangerous as another.
- Widening Broadway will take all the trees: Nonsense. In the 11 blocks from Huff to Liberty, it will take 24, and many of than are very small. Would anyone seriously propose dropping this improvement because it will take a few trees?
- It will create congestion around churches. This argument is contrary to fact. Now Broadway has the equivalent of 3 1/2 lanes, including space for parking; after widening it will have six lanes. As a result, opponents say, it will be more dangerous and congested. This is fantastic reasoning.
- It will ruin a residential area. Nonsense. The city assessor rates the south side of Sarnia Street among the most expensive residential land in the city — between Main and Franklin, that is — and Sarnia Street is one of the most heavily traveled streets in the city.
Why does everyone in official authority who has studied Winona’s present and future traffic problems favor widening of Broadway? Here’s some of their reasoning:
1. Broadway is the most heavily traveled street in the city. As of 1958, a traffic count revealed it carried from 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles daily near Franklin Street to 11,000 to 12,000 between Main and Huff. There it carries three to four times as many vehicles as does four-lane Highway 61-14.
2. Broadway is heavily traveled despite the fact that it’s one of the most dangerous and difficult streets in the city to drive on. It’s only 35 feet wide. You know that when two cars are parked on either side and you meet an oncoming car, you’re really threading the needle — particularly in winter. Yet it seems everybody drives on Broadway. Why? Because it’s ideally located.
This is the one great reason why it’s Broadway — not some other street — that should be developed as a “central artery of traffic.” That’s fancy city planner language for saying: Fix up the street that the people want to use.
3. It’s probably true that Broadway wouldn’t have to be widened from 35 to 64 feet (four 11-foot driving lanes plus two 10-foot parking lanes) to handle today’s traffic. As a matter of fact, we’re getting by now, so why change anything? Certainly 44 feet would be wide enough. (Incidentally that’s the minimum width for which state aid money will be used.)
Why not just widen a little bit? Well, for one thing the city planner says traffic will keep increasing. You don’t have to be an expert to know that. But you do have to be an expert to predict that by 1980 the daily traffic on Broadway may be as much as 18,000 vehicles a day. Traffic on other streets will increase proportionately.
4. Here’s the way the district highway engineer for the state put it in a letter last November: “You and I realize that a street width of 68 feet would be the ideal width and with a projected traffic count of 10,000 vehicles...”
5. The city-planner puts it this way: “A thriving-city of the size of Winona should have at least one well-designed east-west artery if it is to handle effectively present and future traffic.”
6. Broadway is a natural for this artery, the city planner continues, because for a large part of its distance there is a 100-foot right of way (most of them are 70 feet). “The fact that the improvement would not require the taking of any private property should certainly be given thorough consideration.”
The opponents of the plan to widen Broadway have numerous alternative suggestions, They have many because they can agree only on one thing: Don’t widen “our” Broadway.
Some of them want one-way streets, west on Fifth, east on Sixth. The city planner says “ordinarily, one-way streets are considered only where sufficient rights of way cannot he secured except perhaps at excessive cost.”
One of the troubles with one-way streets is that during peak traffic periods, most of the travel is in one direction. Now cars divide over Fifth and Broadway; with one-way streets, they’d all be on one.
Even with one-way streets, Broadway would have to be widened a little, a measure which in the city planner’s opinion “would be quite wasteful because it could not be considered anything but a temporary improvement.”
The opponents of a broad Broadway say if one-way streets don’t “work,” we can still widen Broadway.
Of course, one-way streets will “work.” For that matter Broadway “works” right now. There’s no need to change anything if you like dodging as you drive it.
In this case, the point is that widening Broadway is the recommended solution by every competent authority who has studied Winona’s traffic of today and tomorrow.
Let’s do this the right way. Let’s widen Broadway even though it may take a llttle grass.
Broadway should not be widened
We believe the widening of Broadway as currently proposed by the City Council would be a serious mistake with long-lasting effect, a waste of tax money which could better be spent for more worthwhile projects, a move that would decrease rather than increase traffic safety and an unnecessary destruction of the scenic aspects of one of Winona’s prime residential areas.
We are not against progress. We believe the counter-proposals we are making here are more progressive and will be of more value to the city than the widening project.
What is the council attempting to do by widening Broadway? Is it trying to solve a traffic congestion problem? Is it trying to implement part of the long-range City Plan? Is it trying to find a way to use state funds?
Let’s discuss these questions one by one.
First, what about the traffic congestion problem? Admittedly such a problem exists from approximately 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., from about 4:45 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m. and when churches are letting out about noon on Sundays.
We submit that no significant traffic congestion problem exists on Broadway at any other times than those mentioned above.
Broadway has a traffic problem that lasts only about one hour and 15 minutes daily. The widening project now out for bids will cost an estimated $145,000. It is likely that the entire east-west project when completed will cost more than $300,000.
It seems to us absolute folly to spend this amount of money for the purpose of alleviating an extremely limited problem — particularly when we believe there are other ways of solving the problem at very little cost.
What are the other ways?
1. Prohibit parking in the congested areas during the rush hours. This could be accomplished by simply passing an ordinance and the posting of signs. Cost? Probably under $200.
2. If this does not solve the problem, expand the no-parking areas and extend the no-parking hours. Cost? Just a little bit more.
3. If the problem still persists, establish one-way streets. Cost? Probably not much more than $1,000 for signs plus additional cost for a few more traffic signals — at most a few thousand dollars.
4. If this still does not produce a satisfactory result, prohibit parking at key points of congestion on the one-way streets.
5. Finally, if all else fails, widen the streets to a width that will solve congestion problems without creating new traffic safety problems.
We think one or a combination of these step-by-step measures will work, and we know that they will cost far less than the widening project. We simply ask that they be tried before a vast amount of money is spent to achieve the same end.
The second discussion question is whether the Council is trying to implement part of the long-range City Plan.
The City Plan calls for a 70-foot thoroughfare on Broadway with a six-foot safety strip in the center. The Council’s proposal differs by providing a 64-foot street and by eliminating the center safety strip. The City Plan also calls for one-way streets on Fifth and Seventh streets.
Disregarding for a moment other factors, it is clear that the City Planner foresaw a pedestrian safety problem on a street as wide as this when he proposed the safety strip. Exclusion of the strip in the Council’s proposal completely disregards the pedestrian safety requirements of persons attending the six schools and eight churches along or within one block off Broadway in the Huff to Liberty zone now contemplated for widening.
We submit that the proposals we are making are actually closer to the recommendations of the City Planner than those of the Council from a pedestrian safety viewpoint.
The cost will involve a great deal more than the widening itself. It will create a serious new pedestrian hazard. It will rob the city of one of its most beautiful avenues of trees. It will decrease property re-sale values along Broadway without providing commensurate tax relief.
We do not believe that opposition to widening Broadway is limited to persons who live on Broadway. On the contrary, we believe that there is strong opposition to it throughout the city as a whole, with only small groups of citizens in favor of it. As of the last Council meeting, more than 700 persons had indicated their disapproval of the Broadway project by signing the petitions presented to the Council at that time.
The third element of discussion is whether the Council has decided on the Broadway project as a way to utilize state aid funds.
We submit that improvements to both Third, and Huff streets present far better targets for the expenditure of state aid funds than Broadway.
One of Winona’s most pressing needs is a more modern looking business district. A “new” Third Street could go a long way toward helping solve this problem. We submit that there are as serious traffic congestion problems all day long on Huff Street as there are in peak periods on Broadway.
The state gas tax refund can be used to good advantage in Winona. Let’s use it to solve immediate big problems — not problems that we might have” in 20 years.
Let’s solve limited, minor problems — like the traffic congestion on Broadway — with limited, inexpensive methods. In this way, we will utilize the gas tax funds on more important, more pressing projects.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.