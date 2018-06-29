With fingers deep in dirt and a pile of pulled weeds in a bucket, I had a thought last Saturday while weeding the garden.
Maybe my 14-year-old brother would like to come outside from playing video games and help!
It would be fun, I thought.
And then I remembered — he’s 14 years old.
With a sigh and a sudden realization that I’m in a new chapter of life — one where pulling weeds is fun — I shook my head and continued to pull Lambs Quarters one stem at a time from my flower bed.
When I was that age (I’m groaning that I’m using that phrase), I certainly wasn’t into gardening. I wanted to hang out with boys, go fast in cars, and find thrilling things to do. At my parents house I would wait on the couch for someone to call, peer out my window for my ride to show up, or be off sneaking a cigarette or two while hiding from my parents.
If it didn’t get my heart racing or lead to my friends and I doubled over with laughter, I wanted no part of it.
I wanted things to do. I wanted adventure. I wanted excitement.
Ahh, to be a teenager.
As the years went on, I got my excitement.
In college there was always an event to participate in, a friend to laugh with, and plenty of things to get my heart pumping — from sledding down the Saint Mary’s hill to dancing at the bars to a plethora of other things I won’t mention.
Now, in my late 20s, the excitement, things to do and heart-pumping moments molded into something different.
Excitement became finding a fun family activity to do together with our daughter — like riding Steamboat Days carnival rides or watching my 3-year-old run the bases at T-ball.
Things to do became a long list of responsibilities — like remembering to take back that damn library book or schedule baby sitters or pay rent.
And heart-pumping moments became scary — like when I was speeding down Sarnia Street to the hospital when our daughter caught croup and I thought she was dying.
Of course having a job certainly adds its own element of excitement, both good and bad. In the past few weeks I’ve written about everything from Levee Park reopening, to a Nicaragua woman raising funds for a heart-wrenching humanitarian crisis in her home country, to the human cannonball, to the life and death of Erik Floan — a man who attended the same week-long retreat as I did earlier this year.
At 28 years old and with life in full force, the last thing I really want is more excitement.
I just want to weed my garden. I just want to reflect on my day. I just want to sit in the sun, smell the fresh air, and one at a time pull lamb’s quarters.
And that’s OK.
Someone once told me that as you get older you start to enjoy the things you had to force yourself to make time for before. Like walking the dog, mowing the lawn and folding laundry.
I finally understand what he meant.
As a new human in life, we’re eager to spread our wings and fly — to experience the big things. We want to see all that we can see. We want to travel as far as our wings will take us. We want to feel the rush of adrenaline as we fly circles in the air and join with other birds.
But after we’ve seen the world from up high, we start craving to have a place to go home to. We start nesting. We work hard. We relish in our progress.
Then, once our nest is built and it’s seen little baby birds shed their fur and take flight into their own adventure, we want to enjoy things more deeply. To really cherish life and every blessing we’ve been given. To take that beautiful stroll through the neighborhood with a dog that’s happy to be on a walk. To take pride and enjoyment in taking care of the lawn that you’ve worked hard to maintain. To contemplate the world or meditate while folding the laundry.
Life is all in stages. And each stage is beautiful, needed, and full of things to enjoy.
So for now I’ll enjoy this stage. I’ll work hard. Build my nest. Go to T-ball. Sit in the sun. Weed my garden.
And not expect my brother to join me.
He’s busy learning how to fly.
