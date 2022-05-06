Tennessee man arrested in Winona for DWI

A Tennessee man was arrested in Winona for third degree DWI early Friday morning.

According to police, at 12:03 a.m, an officer noticed a vehicle on Center Street facing northbound where the driver appeared to be looking down or passed out. The officer traveled around the block and came back to pull in behind the vehicle.

The officer also noticed that the vehicle was halfway into the crosswalk and a part of it was in the intersection.

After sitting for a while, the driver turned his right turn signal on, at which time the officer proceeded to pull over the driver.

The driver, Nathan Ronald Knutson, 41 of Dunlap, Tennessee, appeared to be intoxicated and the officer noted there was alcohol on his breath. Knutson would admit to the officer that he drank three beers two hours prior to driving, according to police.

Knutson failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for third degree DWI. He was transported to jail where he recorded a .18 breath test.

Knutson was being held in jail awaiting his court appearance for the charge as of Friday morning.

