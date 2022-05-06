 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tennessee man arrested in Winona for DWI

  • 0
Police squad car

A Tennessee man was arrested in Winona for third degree DWI early Friday morning.

According to police, at 12:03 a.m, an officer noticed a vehicle on Center Street facing northbound where the driver appeared to be looking down or passed out. The officer traveled around the block and came back to pull in behind the vehicle.

The officer also noticed that the vehicle was halfway into the crosswalk and a part of it was in the intersection. 

After sitting for a while, the driver turned his right turn signal on, at which time the officer proceeded to pull over the driver.

The driver, Nathan Ronald Knutson, 41 of Dunlap, Tennessee, appeared to be intoxicated and the officer noted there was alcohol on his breath. Knutson would admit to the officer that he drank three beers two hours prior to driving, according to police.

Knutson failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for third degree DWI. He was transported to jail where he recorded a .18 breath test. 

People are also reading…

Knutson was being held in jail awaiting his court appearance for the charge as of Friday morning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month

May has been observed as Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States since 1949. It has never been more important than now to recognize…

Watch Now: Related Video

Creepy sound of a black hole shared by NASA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News