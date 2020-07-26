Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 217

Ten new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 217.
The high daily increase is the second one in a row, with Saturday also having revealed 10 new diagnosed cases.
No information about either days’ new cases has been revealed.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county Sunday, leaving the total at 16.
In Minnesota, 871 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 51,153, with 44,431 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 5,938 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 957,374 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,574.
Of these people, 1,205 resided within long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 4,920 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 273 remaining in hospitals Sunday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 115 are in intensive care units.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
