You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 217
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 | OUTBREAK IN WINONA

Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 217

{{featured_button_text}}

Ten new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the total to 217.

The high daily increase is the second one in a row, with Saturday also having revealed 10 new diagnosed cases.

No information about either days’ new cases has been revealed.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county Sunday, leaving the total at 16.

In Minnesota, 871 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 51,153, with 44,431 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 5,938 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 957,374 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,574.

Of these people, 1,205 resided within long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 4,920 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 273 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 115 are in intensive care units.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News