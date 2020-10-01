Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; state total breaks 100K

Only 60 of the month’s 455 added cases — about 13.2% — occurred during the week leading up to Wednesday.

For the 60 newly added cases in the past week, three were people 10 years old or younger; three were between 11 and 17 years old; 16 were between 18 and 24 years old; five were between 25 and 29 years old; nine were between 30 and 39 years old; five were between 40 and 49 years old; 17 were between 50 and 59 years old; five were between 60 and 69 years old; three were between 70 and 79 years old; and two were 80 years old or older.

This slowdown in college-aged cases breaks recent trends that started when the higher education school year began in August.

The vast majority of the overall 923 cases continue to be in the age range of 18 to 24 years old, though, as about 60% fall in this range.

Overall, all of the cases range in age from younger than 10 to older than 100 years old, with the median age being 21.

The age range of non-hospitalized cases is the same, but the median age is 39.5 years old.

As for the 13 hospitalized cases, the age range is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with a median age of 53.