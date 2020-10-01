Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; state total breaks 100K

Ten more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, while Minnesota beat a shocking milestone of 100,000 positive cases.
Winona County is now at 933 cases, approximately 0.9% of the state’s 100,200 cases, which included 1,066 new cases Thursday.
No new deaths were reported in the county Thursday, leaving the total since the start of the pandemic at 18.
Age demographics of the 10 new cases confirmed includes one between 5 and 9 years old, one between 25 and 29 years old, two between 35 and 39 years old, one between 40 and 44 years old, one between 45 and 49 years old, two between 60 and 64 years old, and two between 65 and 69 years old.
As for the county’s first 923 cases, a more in-depth view of their demographics was released in Wednesday’s weekly update from the county.
Of these cases, 109 people are still in isolation, while 796 no longer need to be in isolation.
Thirteen hospitalizations have occurred in the county due to the disease, but none new hospitalizations happened in the past week.
Of the county’s first 923 patients, at least 649 were symptomatic.
While September was the county’s worst month so far with confirmed cases, the trend is slowing down.
Only 60 of the month’s 455 added cases — about 13.2% — occurred during the week leading up to Wednesday.
For the 60 newly added cases in the past week, three were people 10 years old or younger; three were between 11 and 17 years old; 16 were between 18 and 24 years old; five were between 25 and 29 years old; nine were between 30 and 39 years old; five were between 40 and 49 years old; 17 were between 50 and 59 years old; five were between 60 and 69 years old; three were between 70 and 79 years old; and two were 80 years old or older.
This slowdown in college-aged cases breaks recent trends that started when the higher education school year began in August.
The vast majority of the overall 923 cases continue to be in the age range of 18 to 24 years old, though, as about 60% fall in this range.
Overall, all of the cases range in age from younger than 10 to older than 100 years old, with the median age being 21.
The age range of non-hospitalized cases is the same, but the median age is 39.5 years old.
As for the 13 hospitalized cases, the age range is younger than 10 to 85 years old, with a median age of 53.
Five Winona County residents have spent time in an intensive care unit because of COVID-19, with those individuals’ ages ranging from younger than 65 to younger than 85, with a median age of 65.
As for the county’s 18 deaths, the age range is younger than 75 to older than 100, with a median age of 85.
The majority of cases have been females at 54% or 502 cases.
As for zip code locations of these cases, the highest hot spot is the city of Winona – or 55987 – with 782 cases occurring there.
In other zip codes, 55910 has four cases, 55925 has 18 cases, 55947 has seven cases, 55952 has 29 cases, 55959 has 19 cases, 55969 has seven cases, 55971 has one case, 55972 has 49 cases and 55979 has 49 cases.
The most recent 14-day case rate per 10,000 people, which is from the time span of Sept. 6 to Sept. 19, was at 29.5, a decrease from previous weeks.
This guidance matches Winona Area Public Schools’ current learning model of having all students in a hybrid learning format.
So far in the county, according to MDH as of Wednesday at 4 p.m., 24,916 tests have been completed, with a positive rate of 3.3%, which is the same as the week before.
Over the past week, 2,742 tests had been completed in Winona County.
Additionally, results have been received about the 2,562 tests that were completed during the mass testing event in September.
Of the tests completed, 64 came back positive, with 15 of the patients living in Wisconsin and 43 living in Minnesota – 30 in Winona County in particular. The other 6 cases did not have their residencies determined.
About 61% of these positive cases were people between 18 and 24 years old.
In Minnesota, 89,980 of the 100,200 positive patients no longer need to be in isolation.
Of these positive cases, 10,505 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 2,055,888 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,429,575 residents having been tested.
Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,049.
Of these people, 1,465 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 7,758 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,148 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
