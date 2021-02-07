Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County on Sunday

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 4,067.
With no new deaths having been confirmed, the death total due to the disease in the county remains at 48.
In Houston County, nine new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH, raising the county’s total to 1,521 cases with 14 deaths.
In Minnesota, 914 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 468,118, including 36,959 health care workers, with 453,225 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,780,024 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,314,427 residents having been tested.
Ten new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,299.
Of these people, 3,971 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 24,745 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,101 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
DHS also announced Sunday that just over 554,000 Minnesotans, or 10%, have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In people over 65, just over 27% have received at least one dose.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Community Health Care Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, COVID testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing
Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Bloomington, Illinois, testing lines
Reditus Laboratories testing site in Bloomington, Illinois
Reditus Laboratories
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Carbondale, Illinois testing site
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, Illinois
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota, testing site
COVID unit
Monitor board
COVID-19 cases by county
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
