Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County on Sunday
alert top story
Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 4,067.

With no new deaths having been confirmed, the death total due to the disease in the county remains at 48.

In Houston County, nine new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH, raising the county’s total to 1,521 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 914 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 468,118, including 36,959 health care workers, with 453,225 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,780,024 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,314,427 residents having been tested.

Ten new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,299.

Of these people, 3,971 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 24,745 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,101 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

DHS also announced Sunday that just over 554,000 Minnesotans, or 10%, have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In people over 65, just over 27% have received at least one dose.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Concerned about COVID-19?

