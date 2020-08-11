Temporary day shelter to open in Winona for those in need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A temporary day shelter in Winona will receive support from the CARES Act, according to a decision approved Tuesday by the Winona County board.

The Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota proposed the shelter to help local homeless people who may be struggling in the community even more due to COVID-19 related closures, such as the public library and the local Peer Support Network offered by Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, which is provided only virtually currently.

The shelter will allow for social distancing and will include technology available for those looking to use Hiawatha Valley’s services.

Other offerings will include cool spaces, meals and showers.

Catholic Charities is working with Edge Church and Hiawatha Valley to make the shelter and its resources available.

The shelter will be staffed by Catholic Charities employees, volunteers and Winona State University students as opportunities for internships.

The shelter will match the hours of Peer Support Network and is expected to stay open until Winona Community Warming Center and Wesley United Methodist Church’s Gathering Place’s opening day Nov. 1.