Teen immunizations down in Winona County, across the nation

Adolescent Immunization Action Week, a call to action to urge parents to get their adolescents up to date on immunizations, is April 4 to April 8.

Across the country statistics show that immunization levels are lower than they were before the pandemic, including with teens. This is true for Minnesota and Winona County as well.

Many routine health care appointments were put on hold during the pandemic, including adolescent well visits and immunizations. This led the Unity Consortium to introduce the first annual Adolescent Immunization Action Week.

The Unity Consortium was formed in 2014 to provide action-oriented leadership, innovation, and education on preventive health and immunization for adolescents and young adults.

The Unity Consortium is encouraging parents to take steps to ensure adolescents are protected.

Immunizations offer protection from vaccine-preventable diseases, including meningitis, tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough and HPV-related cancers.

Adolescent immunizations are timed to start protecting adolescents before they are likely to be exposed to serious, potentially life-threatening diseases. It’s important to get up to date as soon as possible.

The Minnesota Department of Health and Unity Consortium urge parents and adolescents to schedule a well visit with their health care practitioner to get up to date on any missing vaccines.

Some vaccines require more than one dose to provide the best protection. Each recommended dose is important.

Take advantage of any upcoming school breaks or holidays to fit in those appointments.

Scheduling vaccinations now will ensure adolescents are up to date before returning to school in the fall.

Winona County Public Health offers low-cost immunizations for qualifying adults and youth.

For eligibility guidelines or to schedule an appointment, call 507-457-6500.

SEMCAC is providing free transportation to vaccine appointments in their new wheelchair accessible Vax Van. Anyone in Winona County can reserve a ride by calling SEMCAC at 1-800-528-7622 (#3).

For more information on Adolescent Immunization Action Week, visit the Winona County Health and Human Services Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0