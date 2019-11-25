The Winona Interfaith Council will host an interfaith Thanksgiving service at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church of Winona, 161 W. Broadway.
Donations received will be given to the Community Bible Church to offset utility costs for the Winona Warming Center. Cookies and coffee will be available after the service.
This year’s theme, “Tearing Down Walls,” will focus on continuing to build the interfaith community in Winona and commemorate the 30th anniversary of the tearing down of the Berlin wall. The service will include readings, interfaith prayers, music and an acknowledgment of the Native American land on which Winona is built.
All are welcome.
