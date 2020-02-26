Teacher Courtney Brom is Miller Mentor spotlight

This week’s Miller Mentoring spotlight shines on Courtney Brom, a secondary math teaching major. Brom has been a mentor for three years.

“I mentor because I believe students should be supported in the classroom and also outside of it,” she said. “I thought this would be a great way to learn about building relationships and how to support students outside of the classroom.”

Brom said that she does a lot of “chit-chatting” with her mentee and they like to play UNO together.

“I have loved being a mentor since day one,” she said. “The staff is awesome and easy to work with. Meeting with my mentee is the best part of my day every time!”

The Miller Mentoring program, which has a presence at both Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School, promotes and nurtures the relationship between mentor and student. To learn more about the program or to apply to become a mentor, visit winonaschools.org/miller-mentoring.

