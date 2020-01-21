A tag-and-tow operation has been declared for the downtown area of Winona for Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23.
From 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. both days, in the area of Huff and Franklin streets and Broadway Street to Levee Park Drive, alternate-side ordinances will be strictly enforced.
Beginning Jan. 22, the tag-and-tow operation will be in effect on the odd-numbered side of the street and in Municipal Parking Lot #3.
Questions can be directed to 507-457-8276.
