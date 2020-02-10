Winona has declared a tag-and-tow operation for the entire city starting after midnight Feb. 11.
From 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., the Alternate-Side Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced and tag-and-tow will be in effect on the even side of the street, which means cars should be parked on the odd side.
According to the Winona Police Department, the odd side of the street is generally the south or west side of the street. Vehicles towed must have a release granted by the police department, and in order to obtain a release a current proof of auto insurance must be presented.
An Alternate-Side Parking fine of $25 must also be paid, which can be done so in cash, check or credit.
All vehicles will be towed to Borkowski Towing and Salvage in Goodview.
