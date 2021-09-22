'Sweet Sounds' to support Lutheran Campus Center

On Sunday October 3, H3O Jazz Trio will present “Sweet Sounds” – a concert to benefit the Lutheran Campus Center in Winona.

The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and will feature the jazz trio along with a wide variety of tasty homemade treats. The concert will be held outside, weather permitting, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 W. Service Drive Winona, and move inside if the weather is unfavorable. There is no fee to enjoy this fun afternoon, and the event is open to all with donations gratefully accepted.

The Lutheran Campus Center, located next to Mugby Junction at 451 Huff Street in Winona, serves college students of all faiths and backgrounds. It is a safe and welcoming place where young people are allowed the opportunity opportunity to explore life questions, learn about and participate in social justice and community service, study the Bible, and share the love of God.

The LCC provides free, homemade dinners every Sunday at 6 p.m. and worship services Sunday at 7 p.m., as well as other events and experiences throughout the academic year.