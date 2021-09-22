Survivor of Columbine shooting to share message of emotional resilience in Winona

Craig Scott, a motivational speaker and survivor of the Columbine High School shooting, will spend a day with Winona Area Public Schools students and teachers before hosting an event open to families in the community.

The community event, which is sponsored by Winona Area Public Schools, the Winona County Attorney’s Office and Hope Harbor, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Winona Middle School, 1570 Homer Road.

Scott was in the library at Columbine High School where 10 of his classmates — including his sister, Rachel — were killed in a horrific school shooting. He has channeled the pain, anger and grief from that tragedy into an inspirational message for others. In the two-plus decades since the shooting, he has spoken to more than one million people, sharing his message of turning pain into purpose, of becoming emotionally resilient, and how people of all ages can value themselves and others.

In addition to the community event, Scott will spend most of the day encouraging and inspiring teachers and students to show compassion, kindness and forgiveness to help build a positive school culture. This will include a student leaders training program at Winona Senior High School, a teacher training program and assemblies for students in various schools in Grades 7-12