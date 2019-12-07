When 48-year-old David Lee Parker was in the midst of his drug addiction, he was about to experience a loss, one that encouraged him to get sober.
“I used for 27 years,” Parker said. “It was at that time when I was going to get Vincent (his 4-year-old son) taken away from me I realized that … I haven’t been there. I didn’t really have a memory of anything, unless it was on videotape or pictures were taken.”
When 26-year-old Joshua Kenneth Deppe of Winona was in the midst of his lowest low, he was fighting with himself over not being able to see his oldest son.
“I was living up in Hastings, Minnesota … and I was blaming the world for it,” Deppe said. “I was doing a lot of meth and not caring about who I hurt and how I said things to them.”
On Nov. 21, Parker and Deppe graduated from the Treatment Court of Winona County, after years of fighting drug addiction — as well as a stroke for Parker —and have overcome a hurdle in what has been a critical issue for them and their families.
The notion of sobriety came to Deppe when he was in jail in early 2018.
“I had a friend who was in jail with me,” Deppe said. “He was trying to get clean. He was fighting to get into drug court, and he helped me. I was ready to go to prison, but I had a lot of conversations with him, and he made me want to have something better.”
Addiction was a primary factor in the lives of Parker and Deppe for years, as both began using at an early age.
“I grew up in this town,” Parker said. “I moved here in fourth grade, 1979. Basically everybody around me was using and dealing.”
But Parker was able to fight for a portion of his young-adult life.
“I stayed out of it,” Parker said. “I drank a lot, but I didn’t use. And then when I hit 21, I was out in Vegas and I saw a couple of girls I was with doing crank (meth). I figured I’d try it out.
“From that time on, it was every day.”
While Parker succumbed to the pressures of his social environment, Deppe began using when he was 12 years old as a way to combat the loneliness he was feeling at home.
“I didn’t feel very wanted,” Deppe said. “I needed to be wanted in the home. I wanted that attention from my parents. Growing up in a house of four boys, it’s always hard for the parents to show each one the attention they want.”
Despite their difference in age, they share similar thoughts on where they would be had they not given sobriety a shot.
“I would probably still be trying to work around the system,” Parker said.
“I would’ve went to prison,” Deppe added.
Those who participate in the Treatment Court (formerly Drug Court) of Winona County are considered “high risk, high need,” meaning they are at a high risk of relapse without intervention and are in need of substance abuse treatment.
“This is the most intense criminal justice reform program in the nation that’s been proven time and time again,” treatment court coordinator Carin Hyter said. “Our expectations are very high, and that’s because this is the very last option before prison.”
Treatment court is offered to non-violent offenders with drug-related convictions, or theft related to their addiction, in lieu of a prison or jail sentence.
It also has the distinction of treating drug addiction, as opposed to punishing it.
“Sending people to an institution, such as jail or prison, does not cure a disease,” Hyter said. ”Participants need structure, accountability, chemical dependency treatment, mental health therapy, a schedule, family, friends, providers and most of all the community they live in to support and show them a path to recovery.”
Hyter said 74% of Winona’s treatment court graduates have remained sober for at least three years after their graduation,
The program was introduced in Winona in 2012.
Parker and Deppe expressed relief in having overcome their respective addictions, which became overwhelming influences in their lives and saw them on the cusp of not only losing that which they care for, but their freedom.
“I feel grateful,” Parker said. “I feel again at peace. … I’m happy that there’s quite a few people who look at me, see me being clean, and they’re wanting to get clean, too.”
“It’s definitely been warming to know that so many people care and showed up to my graduation,” Deppe added.
As for advice for those who might be going down similar paths they embarked upon, loss and accountability are notable themes in their sentiments.
“I’ve seen a lot of people lose a lot of stuff,” Parker said. “These are houses, relationships, marriages. ... It’s just not worth it. With all the drama and the hassle that comes with being a drug user, with having to find it every day, it’s not worth the hassle.”
Deppe, in particular, uses what he once told his brother.
“You need to change before it gets too bad,” Deppe said. “Eventually, you’re not going to have anything. You’re not going to have mom there to help. You’re not going to have our family. They’re going to be done trying. … You won’t have anybody besides those fake using friends, and they’re not going to be there for you when you really need some help.”
In the comfort of both their homes, Parker and Deppe regularly refer to or interact with their children.
“I couldn’t ask for better kids,” Parker said.
Deppe playfully tugs on his son’s fingers as he tries to yank the necklace from his father’s neck.
With addiction behind them, Parker and Deppe are now free to commit themselves to their families.
They’ve won.
