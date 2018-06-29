Law enforcement agencies will need to get a warrant to access cell tower records after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of the right to privacy last Friday.
According to Winona Police Chief Paul Bostrack and Winona Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller, the ruling won’t impede the investigative capacities of either department.
Cell tower records can be used by investigators to create a virtual map of a person’s whereabouts over time.
Each time a person’s cellphone connects to a cell tower, a new time-stamped record is created. Using this information, investigators can determine a person’s approximate location, how long they were there and where they went next.
As noted in the Supreme Court ruling published last Friday, this information is “effortlessly chronicled” and used by the service provider for a variety of business purposes including assessing roaming charges and identifying weak spots in the coverage area.
In the hands of investigators, these records, along with other evidence, have been used to place a person at a scene of a crime and or to locate a missing person.
As was the case in Carpenter v. United States, the justices considered whether the warrantless use of cell-tower records to track Timothy Carpenter — who was one of four men accused of orchestrating the armed robberies of nine electronics stores — was a violation of his fourth amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.
Bostrack said while the police department rarely uses cell tower records in criminal investigations, when it has, it has long been the procedure to obtain a warrant first.
“I don’t think it will be a big impact for us,” he said, adding that in a criminal investigation, officers typically have not only the time, but evidence, to obtain a warrant.
The same is true of the sheriff’s office, said Mueller.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office uses cell tower records on a regular basis. However, according to Mueller, the majority of these requests are used to locate missing persons or people who pose an immediate threat to themselves or others.
In the Supreme Court ruling, justices outlined a number of exemptions to the rule which will allow law enforcement to obtain cell tower records in cases such as these.
Bostrack said without these exemptions, law enforcement agencies’ ability to locate missing and or suicidal persons would be severally diminished.
“In those situations where you have someone who is possibly going to harm themselves, it’s important to get that process started as soon as possible,” he said. “Putting together enough information for a search warrant can take hours. That’s critical time for individuals whose safety is in jeopardy.”
Justices outlined a number of exemptions to the rule which will allow law enforcement to obtain cell tower records in cases of missing persons or people who pose an immediate threat to themselves or others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.