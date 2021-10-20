Supporting Students Through Innovation at Winona State

When Dr. Darrell Newton was named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Winona State University in the spring of 2020, he looked forward to sharing his experiences and passion with the university community, to gathering feedback on the future of WSU, to supporting faculty and others on campus in creating change for the better.

Enter COVID-19.

Much of Newton’s first year at WSU was spent in his home office, beaming in over Zoom with colleagues he had yet to meet in person, and approving COVID-safe academic plans and pandemic mitigation strategies. The focus was on survival in the moment—not the lofty ideals of collaborating, brainstorming, and making a difference that he had envisioned.

However, Newton quickly began developing a parallel strategy to align COVID response with the forward movement he had been so eager to enact in his new role, and in fall 2020, Winona State launched its first-ever Winter Session.

Winter Session is a mini-semester between Fall and Spring semesters that helps students catch up, keep up or get ahead in their studies.

“COVID-19 amplified many of the unique challenges our students are experiencing,” said Newton. “Today’s college students typically have more on their plates than past generations. Many are working and helping to support themselves and others. There’s also a higher prevalence of struggles with mental and emotional well-being.”

The pandemic also had an impact on some students’ degree paths—from limited course availabilities to personal circumstances affecting students’ ability to be fully enrolled. WSU faculty and administrators quickly recognized that these students would potentially have ongoing needs to get back on track successfully. Offering a Winter Session was a quick way for students to make up missing credits and relieve some of the stress around future course loads and time to degree completion.

Courses included in Winter Session are carefully selected. Some have been identified by departments as being common barriers to forward progress. Other represent opportunities for acceleration toward graduation. Some higher-level courses are offered with the intent of providing students better flexibility and time management throughout the year.

Additionally, the accelerated format of the courses can allow students the opportunity to take a deep exploration of a subject outside of their normal course of study.

Dr. Kara Lindaman, Professor of Political Science/Public Administration, is excited that she will be teaching her politics and policy course to students from a variety of programs in the coming Winter Session.

“(Winter Session) truly brings the contextual learning environment to learn across disciplines and perspectives,” she said. “This would not be a possibility during this academic year, and that would be an opportunity missed.”

“The accelerated format allows for faculty like me to focus specifically and passionately on a particular policy area,” Lindaman added. “Our students, now more than ever, are excited to learn and make a difference for positive change in our communities. Thus, this Winter Session course helps me refocus these passions into a course on Health Care Policy & Politics, which is highly salient in the minds of our students and the American people.”

Other Winter Session 2021 courses include: Sociology of Families, Motivational Interviewing, Organizational Dynamics, and Corporate Finance, with additional courses offerings in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, English, Legal Studies, and Undergraduate Nursing.

Winona State’s Winter Session could also serve as a resource for students from other colleges looking to catch up, keep up or get ahead over the winter semester break. For those working toward degrees at other Minnesota State colleges and universities, WSU Winter Session offers the same basic benefits to students, with the added promise of predictable transferability through the shared Minnesota State eServices portal and Transferology.com. Regional students from outside of the Minnesota State System may also reap these benefits, but it is important they verify with their home institutions that credits will transfer as they intend.

While WSU’s Winter Session may trace its origin to COVID, the benefits to students will be long-lasting.

“Enrolling in 15 credits per semester and graduating within four years is no longer the typical journey of most college students,” said Newton. “If we are going to best serve our students—help them earn their degrees in a reasonable amount of time, reduce overall college debt, ensure there’s room for flexibility—we need to adapt to the future: give students more options, offer them opportunities like Winter Session, and ultimately meet them where they’re at.”

To learn more about Winter Session visit wsu.mn/wintersession.

